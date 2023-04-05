Changes made to multi-million pound plans to build 102 council flats and rooftop garden terrace in Northampton

A medieval house was discovered underneath the Spring Boroughs site in July

Changes have been made to plans to build more than 100 council flats and a rooftop garden terrace in Northampton.

West Northants Council’s housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), has submitted amended plans for its multi-million project to redevelop Spring Boroughs in Horsemarket.

The former Spring Boroughs council flat blocks – St Mary's and Berkeley House – were demolished in April 2021 after it was decided they were ‘no longer fit for purpose’. NPH then discovered a medieval house underneath the site which delayed works.

Here's an artist's impression of what the site will look like

Last month, NPH said that construction works will begin ‘shortly’, with a first phase target completion date of spring 2024 announced.

And now this month (April) amended plans have been submitted by NPH for the site, which includes changes to the garden terrace and more.

NPH says in planning papers that amendments have been made to the project to ‘reflect revised planning drawings as the scheme has progressed from planning stage to detailed design’.

NPH says major changes include:

o 102 apartments across seven storey buildings remain; however, the proposed mix is now for 102 two-bed apartments instead of a split between 64 one-bed apartments and 40 two-bed apartments which were initially planned.

o The overall footprint has been reduced in size.

o The overall massing of the building and building height has been reduced.

o Covered cycles stores for 64 cycles provided to the rear of the building in the courtyard have been proposed.

o The two roof gardens are now one, the emphasis of the gardens has changed. Originally the roof terrace area was going to be available to use for tenants of the building. The height of the parapet wall to keep them safe means the roof garden would have a high fence around it. Access would be limited to reduced numbers for safety. The decision was made to replace the general planter garden to a green roof garden to promote biodiversity of nature by providing a planted area at three storeys high for wildlife.

o Number of apartment types has been reduced.

An NPH spokesman said: “The changes proposed are just to the apartment and as stated above are driven by the changes in the need of the building over the past three years. The change to the mix has provided the opportunity to review the building, gain efficiencies and provide better accommodation than previously designed.”

NPH has been contacted for further comment.