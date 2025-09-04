Council leader labels extraordinary meeting to discuss asylum hotels in West Northants as 'waste of time' and 'theatre'

The leader of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has labelled the call for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the use of asylum hotels as a “waste of time” and “theatre”.

Councillor Mark Arnull said the motion, which was put in place by the Conservative leader, amounted to “nothing but a vexatious waste of time, money and officer resource”.

WNC announced on Wednesday September 3 that an extraordinary meeting to discuss the use of three West Northamptonshire hotels as asylum accommodation, which was due to take place on September 16, has been cancelled, as the motion was withdrawn.

Councillor Daniel Lister, leader of the opposition party, said the motion was withdrawn as the council confirmed on Monday September 1 that they had served Planning Contravention Notices to the owners of the hotels – the Ibis in Crick, the Holiday Inn in Flore and MK Hotel in Deanshanger.

Council leader Mark Arnull (left) and Conservative group leader Daniel Lister (right).

Now the leader of the Reform-led council has said the motion meant external legal counsel had to be appointed.

Cllr Arnull said: "I'm always grateful when opposition leaders inadvertently highlight the good work the council is already doing, even if it requires the theatre of an emergency meeting to get there. Cllr Lister's motion and call for an emergency meeting amounted to nothing but a vexatious waste of time, money and officer resource, that could have led to officers taking valuable time off in lieu.

"Ironically, the motion also demanded the immediate appointment of external legal counsel, despite the fact that our excellent in-house legal team has handled everything flawlessly, without costing the taxpayer a penny. But if the goal was to generate headlines rather than outcomes, I suppose you could say mission accomplished."

The Conservatives argue their motion “prompted a significant reaction” in the form of the the first legal steps.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Leader of the Conservative Group, previously said: "Our motion was about ensuring action for local residents. The Reform-led administration had previously shown little urgency, but Conservative pressure has delivered results.

"Nationally, Labour has repeatedly prioritised the interests of illegal migrants over communities, but here in West Northamptonshire we have made sure residents’ concerns are acted upon. Conservatives up and down the country continue to fight for local people."

The council confirmed it is still planning legal action, despite the latest ruling in the Epping case, which saw the Court of Appeal overturn the injunction that blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the Essex hotel.