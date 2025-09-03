Extraordinary meeting to discuss use of West Northamptonshire hotels as asylum accommodation will no longer take place

An extraordinary meeting to discuss the use of West Northamptonshire hotels as asylum accommodation will no longer take place, the council has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of the opposition, Councillor Daniel Lister, proposed the motion for the meeting last week, following the High Court judgement that granted Epping Forest District Council an injunction to prevent the inappropriate use of a hotel in its district as an asylum seeker centre.

The meeting, scheduled for September 16, was supposed to give councillors the chance to debate the use of the Ibis Hotel, Crick, the Holiday Inn, Flore, and the MK Hotel, Deanshanger – commissioned by the Home Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has confirmed the request for a meeting was withdrawn by Cllr Lister on Wednesday September 3. A spokesperson confirmed the meeting will no longer take place.

An extraordinary meeting to discuss asylum accommodation will no longer take place.

The request for a meeting has been withdrawn due to WNC confirming on Monday September 1 that they have served Planning Contravention Notices to the owners of the hotels. WNC says it believes a breach of planning control may have occurred at the hotels. Serving the notices is the first formal step in finding out more information before deciding whether enforcement action is required. The hotel owners have 21 days to respond to the notice and failure to do is an offence under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, according to WNC.

The Conservatives say the motion “prompted a significant reaction” in the form of the the first legal steps.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Leader of the Conservative Group, said: "Our motion was about ensuring action for local residents. The Reform-led administration had previously shown little urgency, but Conservative pressure has delivered results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nationally, Labour has repeatedly prioritised the interests of illegal migrants over communities, but here in West Northamptonshire we have made sure residents’ concerns are acted upon. Conservatives up and down the country continue to fight for local people."

The council also confirmed it is still planning legal action, despite the latest ruling in the Epping case, which saw the Court of Appeal overturn the injunction that blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the Essex hotel.

The next full council meeting will take place at The Guildhall on September 25.