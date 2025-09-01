Council serves planning notices to three asylum hotels in West Northamptonshire as breaches may have occurred

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is serving Planning Contravention Notices to the owners of three asylum hotels in West Northamptonshire, as breaches may have occurred.

The notices are being issued to the owners of the Ibis in Crick, the Holiday Inn in Flore and the MK Hotel in Deanshanger, which are all being used by the Home Office for asylum accommodation.

WNC says it believes a breach of planning control may have occurred at the hotels. Serving the notices is the first formal step in finding out more information before deciding whether enforcement action is required.

Action is already under way by WNC to take legal and planning steps in the light of Epping Forest District Council’s current court case.

Councillor Mark Arnull, Leader of WNC, said: “By accommodating asylum seekers, we believe these hotels may have a case to answer for breaching planning control, and these notices are the first formal step in allowing us to investigate further.

“The recent Epping Court of Appeal hearing highlighted the importance of ensuring the full planning enforcement process is followed if councils are looking to take action against the use of hotels in their area as asylum accommodation and that’s what we’re doing in West Northants.

“With the Home Office’s use of these hotels in our area placing an unsustainable strain on our local services and with residents continuing to raise concerns, we will look at using whatever powers we have to address these issues.”

The hotel owners have 21 days to respond to the notice and failure to do is an offence under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, according to WNC.