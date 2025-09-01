West Northamptonshire Council still planning legal action over asylum hotel use despite Epping ruling

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is still planning legal action over the use of asylum hotels in the area, despite the latest ruling in the Epping case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday August 29, a temporary injunction that blocked asylum seekers being housed at an Essex hotel was overturned at the Court of Appeal.

The initial High Court ruling sparked councils across the country – including WNC – to start looking at legal action. WNC had already said “action is underway to take legal steps” against the use of the Ibis in Crick, the Holiday Inn in Flore and MK Hotel in Deanshanger as asylum accommodation, which the council says “have never been suitable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, leader of WNC Mark Arnull, has confirmed the Court of Appeal ruling does not change the council's plans.

Mark Arnull, Reform UK leader of West Northamptonshire Council.

Councillor Arnull said: “We note the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn the High Court’s interim injunction granted to Epping Forest District Council and await the outcome of the full injunction hearing in October.

“[The] judgement doesn’t change our course of action to take planning and legal steps which is already underway. The council is collating evidence for a robust case against the use of these hotels in our area for asylum accommodation.

“It also doesn’t change our view that the use and locations of the three hotels had never been suitable for asylum accommodation and place unreasonable and unsustainable strain on local services. We have re-emphasised these points strongly in discussion with the Home Office this week.

“We will continue to do everything we can within our powers to address our residents’ concerns over these hotels and keep them safe,” Cllr Arnull added.