Community leaders speak out about Guildhall extension sale as MP asks council to 'protect town and its culture'

A Northampton MP has criticised the council for selling the town’s heritage “to the highest bidder”, as the modern extension of Northampton’s historic Guildhall has gone up for sale.

The extension, which wraps around a large central courtyard and is currently used as office space, is being marketed by property agents Vail Williams on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). The original historic Guildhall building will remain in the authority’s ownership.

Community leaders have spoken out against the sale many times since the plans were first announced by the previous administration under office optimisation proposals in January 2024. WNC said at the time that the move would maximise the use of its buildings and focus its property portfolio, while saving the authority £350,000 per year.

Northampton South MP Mike Reader told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “No one wants to see our heritage sold off to the highest bidder.

WNC said the Guildhall extension, which is currently used as office space, was built in 1992. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“Reform UK need to rethink this plan and do what’s right for Northampton – protect our town and it’s culture.”

It has not yet been confirmed what the extension could be used for, with the listing proposing a range of options from a boutique hotel, events venue, restaurant, residential, or continued office use.

Father Oliver Coss, Rector of All Saints’ Church, said: “It’s regrettable this arresting piece of modern architecture is going to fall out of public use.

“I await with interest a renewed articulation of the centrality of the Guildhall in the life of our town, and for the people of Northampton.”

Northampton Town Council (NTC), which is currently being asked to move out of its home in the historic Guildhall as a result of the coroner’s service relocating from the extension, said they were concerned the sale could see the building and courtyard being lost to the general public forever.

Councillor Les Marriott, Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee at NTC, said: “Designed by local architects and opened by Queen Elizabeth II, the extension is considered by many as an architecturally impressive addition to the Victorian Guildhall, the design having been chosen by the people of Northampton.

“The extension – especially its courtyard – is an important part of the public realm, hosting many civic, cultural and community events over the years, including significant memorial events.

“Along with being a great source of civic pride for local residents, it is of considerable interest to visitors, providing a quiet space in the centre of town. It is also home to several much-loved statues of famous figures from Northampton’s past, who have made substantial contributions to history on a local and global scale.

“We are concerned that any sale and subsequent change of use will result in the building and courtyard being lost to the general public indefinitely. Local residents, historical societies, and heritage partners have already expressed their concern over the potential loss of the town’s civic and heritage assets to commercial or residential uses.

“Along with representing the views of our parishioners, the town council has a role to advocate for Northampton’s heritage. As such, we would welcome further discussions with West Northamptonshire Council to ensure that this much loved civic building continues to serve the public good for future generations.”

Councillor Mark Arnull, Leader of WNC, said the sale of the extension presented an opportunity to better utilise council buildings while also reducing ongoing costs to the public purse.

He said: “The Guildhall holds significant importance in both the town’s and the county’s history and its historic part, originally from 1864 with a seamless extension in 1892, forms an integral part of the council’s collection of heritage assets. This is not proposed for sale and will remain the heart of WNC’s democratic operations.

“It is the 1992 extension which is proposed for a leasehold disposal. We are looking for proposals which make good use of the building, having regard to its location next to the historic one.”

WNC also started marketing part of the County Hall, the former Judge’s Lodgings, and the old County Constabulary Block earlier this month. It said it would not be sharing price information as it may “harm the ability of the council to secure the best deal for its residents”.