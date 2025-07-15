The building, which is currently used as office accommodation, is being marketed by property agents Vail Williams on behalf of the council.

The listing describes the building on St Giles’ Street as a “highly architecturally sympathetic but modern addition” to the original Guildhall.

The three-storey extension wraps around a large central courtyard and currently includes open-plan office space, meeting rooms and breakout areas. It also comes with 52 underground parking spaces.

According to the advert, the size, location and design of the building mean it could suit a wide range of new uses – including a boutique hotel, events venue, restaurant, residential, or continued office use – subject to planning permission.

No price has been listed, but the property is being offered with vacant possession on a new 250-year lease via informal tender.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of WNC said: “Following the decision made by the former administration in February 2024 to dispose of parts of the County Hall complex and the 1992 Guildhall Extension and on a long leasehold basis, marketing of these buildings commenced earlier this month. After a comprehensive review of the Council’s office space and property portfolio, there is an opportunity to better utilise these spaces while also reducing ongoing costs to the public purse.

"The Guildhall holds significant importance in both the town’s and the county’s history and its historic part, originally from 1864 with a seamless extension in 1892, forms an integral part of the Council’s collection of heritage assets. This is not proposed for sale and will remain the heart of WNC’s democratic operations. It is the 1992 extension which is proposed for a leasehold disposal. We are looking for proposals which make good use of the building, having regard to its location next to the historic one.

"We are not giving price information as this may harm the ability of the Council to secure the best deal for its residents.”

