Northampton Town Council seeks legal advice in fight to remain in the Guildhall

Northampton Town Council (NTC) has said it is seeking legal advice to fight to remain in the Guildhall, after receiving a notice in January 2024 that it would be evicted from its historic home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its civic base in the lower west wing of the building is currently leased from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). Under ‘office optimisation’ plans, including the sale of the Guildhall extension, the town council would be booted out to make way for the coroner’s service to relocate.

At a meeting of full council last week, NTC councillors gave their unanimous support to pursue further negotiations with WNC and agreed that working together is “in the best interest of the town”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media after the decision, NTC and WNC Councillor Rufia Ashraf said some members are “prepared to strap ourselves to the building” to keep their iconic home.

The Northampton Guildhall.

She added: “I won’t leave without a fight. It’s the future of our town’s history, how dare they try to evict us from the Guildhall.

“I hope when the time comes, people come forward to support us.”

Councillor Les Marriott, Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “The town council wishes to maintain its administrative and civic base at the Guildhall, as is currently the case through a licence agreement granted by West Northamptonshire Council, that leases the lower west wing of the building, including the Mayor’s Parlour, to the town council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the town council formed in 2021, a cross party working group consisting of the old borough council, the town council and the shadow West Northants Council agreed that the town council should be granted a long lease of the historic part of the Guildhall.

“Later that year, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) agreed to adopt the democratic decisions of the predecessor authorities. Unfortunately, despite these past decisions, WNC has chosen not to grant us any further lease, meaning that the town council will have to leave the Guildhall later this year.

“We see the Guildhall as a valuable part of civic life for all residents of Northampton, and as the formal town hall, which is also home to the Mayor’s Parlour, it is without any doubt, the natural home of the town council and the town’s Mayor.

“We have sought legal advice on this matter and now hope to continue pragmatic and constructive negotiations with WNC to secure the long-term lease that was originally promised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town council was originally asked to move out of the Guildhall in early 2025. WNC has not confirmed the new date that NTC has to vacate the premises according to current plans.

Councillor Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: “It’s important we protect our town’s ceremonial and civic traditions, and the historic part of the Guildhall will continue to be home of the Mayor of Northampton as it has been so for many centuries.

“Under our proposals for the future use of the building, we will also be able to house the county’s historic coroners service, which itself dates back to the 1100s.

“Since the town council was formed four years ago in 2021 it has been temporarily using space in this part of the Guildhall, but that space is now required for the coroners office and other public services, so we’ve offered them alternative and suitable long-term space at County Hall that supports both their day-to-day operations and functions,” Cllr Arnull added.