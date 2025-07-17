Another THREE prominent council buildings in Northampton town centre placed on the market

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:38 BST
Another THREE of Northampton’s landmark council-owned buildings have been put on the market.

They include part of County Hall, the former Judge’s Lodgings, and the old County Constabulary Block, which are all being marketed on RightMove.

West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed the properties are being marketed through agents Vail Williams, with no public guide prices listed.

Together, the buildings cover more than 26,000 square feet and are located around Angel Street and St Giles Square in the town centre.

Another three of Northampton's landmark council-owned buildings — including part of County Hall, the former Judge's Lodgings, and the old County Constabulary Block — have been put up for sale.
Another three of Northampton’s landmark council-owned buildings — including part of County Hall, the former Judge’s Lodgings, and the old County Constabulary Block — have been put up for sale.

All three were most recently used as office space but are now vacant. The council says their future use will depend on planning permission, according to the sales adverts.

County Hall Complex – Angel Street

Two parts of the County Hall complex are included in the sale: the former County Constabulary Block and the adjacent Centre Block.

The Constabulary Block is a red-brick Georgian building that dates back to the early 1800s and was originally used as a police station. It still carries its original signage above the main entrance. The building is arranged over two floors with a large basement and a rear extension.

Two parts of the County Hall complex are included in the sale: the former County Constabulary Block and the adjacent Centre Block.
Two parts of the County Hall complex are included in the sale: the former County Constabulary Block and the adjacent Centre Block.

Next to it, set back in the courtyard, is the Centre Block – a three-storey building with a basement, forming an L-shape behind County Hall. The two blocks combined offer around 18,900 square feet of space and include parking at the rear.

Judge’s Lodgings – St Giles Square

Also for sale is the Judge’s Lodgings, a prominent 18th-century building that was used to accommodate judges attending court in Northampton. It’s Grade II* listed and features classic Georgian architecture, including sash windows and a symmetrical frontage.

The building spans four storeys and includes a private courtyard. It is being sold freehold, with around 7,500 square feet of internal space.

Two parts of the County Hall complex are included in the sale: the former County Constabulary Block and the adjacent Centre Block.
Two parts of the County Hall complex are included in the sale: the former County Constabulary Block and the adjacent Centre Block.

Guildhall Extension listed

These latest listings follow the news earlier this week that the council is also marketing the 1992 extension to Northampton’s historic Guildhall on St Giles’ Street.

That building, which is not listed, is currently used as office space and wraps around a large internal courtyard. It includes open-plan offices, meeting rooms, breakout areas, and 52 underground parking spaces, according to the sales advert. The extension is being offered on a new 250-year lease with vacant possession.

Council leader Reform councillor Mark Arnull said the decisions followed a wider review of the council’s property portfolio.

Also for sale is the Judge's Lodgings, a prominent 18th-century building that was used to accommodate judges attending court in Northampton.
Also for sale is the Judge’s Lodgings, a prominent 18th-century building that was used to accommodate judges attending court in Northampton.

The leader said: “Following the decision made by the former administration in February 2024 to dispose of parts of the County Hall complex and the 1992 Guildhall Extension and on a long leasehold basis, marketing of these buildings commenced earlier this month.

"After a comprehensive review of the council’s office space and property portfolio, there is an opportunity to better utilise these spaces while also reducing ongoing costs to the public purse.

"The Guildhall holds significant importance in both the town’s and the county’s history and its historic part, originally from 1864 with a seamless extension in 1892, forms an integral part of the council’s collection of heritage assets. This is not proposed for sale and will remain the heart of WNC’s democratic operations. It is the 1992 extension which is proposed for a leasehold disposal.

"We are looking for proposals which make good use of the building, having regard to its location next to the historic one.

"We are not giving price information as this may harm the ability of the council to secure the best deal for its residents.”

