Police launch arson investigation following huge fire at former Northampton nightclub
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) and Northamptonshire Police were initially called to the former Fat Cats building in Bridge Street at around 5.30am on Friday (May 31) to reports of a “really significant, developing fire” at the derelict building.
After a large scale emergency services response throughout the day, NFRS said it was “believed the most likely cause was deliberate ignition”. Firefighters remained on scene in Bridge Street until Sunday (June 2).
Today (Tuesday June 4), Northamptonshire Police has also confirmed that an arson investigation has been launched.
A NFRS spokesman said: “We had fire appliances still on scene monitoring throughout until about 7.30am on Sunday June 2).
“We then returned at 2.30pm yesterday to carry out an After Fire Inspection.
“It was believed the most likely cause was deliberate ignition. Investigations remain ongoing however.”
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added that they are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact them on 101 quoting incident number: 24000319311.
At the height of the incident seven fire engines were in attendance, as well as two high reach aerial ladders.
The above drone footage, from Chronicle & Echo reader Matthew Fishlock, shows the smoke caused by the fire.
Residents were urged to avoid the area for all of Friday. A number of roads surrounding Bridge Street were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. A 500 metre cordon was also in place to allow the incident to be dealt with.
