Police launch arson investigation following huge fire at former Northampton nightclub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An arson investigation has been launched by police following a huge fire at a former Northampton nightclub.

After a large scale emergency services response throughout the day, NFRS said it was “believed the most likely cause was deliberate ignition”. Firefighters remained on scene in Bridge Street until Sunday (June 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Tuesday June 4), Northamptonshire Police has also confirmed that an arson investigation has been launched.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire at the former Fat Cats building in Bridge Street on Friday May 31.

A NFRS spokesman said: “We had fire appliances still on scene monitoring throughout until about 7.30am on Sunday June 2).

“We then returned at 2.30pm yesterday to carry out an After Fire Inspection.

“It was believed the most likely cause was deliberate ignition. Investigations remain ongoing however.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added that they are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact them on 101 quoting incident number: 24000319311.

At the height of the incident seven fire engines were in attendance, as well as two high reach aerial ladders.

The above drone footage, from Chronicle & Echo reader Matthew Fishlock, shows the smoke caused by the fire.