Roads closed in Northampton town centre as fire crews deal with "large-scale" blaze

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police issued this statement earlier this morning: “Several major routes in and around Northampton town centre have been closed this morning due to a large-scale fire in Bridge Street.

“A 500-metre cordon has been put in place to allow fire crews to deal with the incident which has so far resulted in the closure of Bridge Street, Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade,” the spokesperson said.

“Road users are asked to find alternative routes and to avoid this area until further notice. While residents and local businesses are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due a large plume of smoke.”

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 5.30am.

A further update detailed more road closures in the area: “Due to a large-scale fire in Bridge Street, Northampton, in addition to Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade. There is no access via St Peter's Way, Gold Street, Abington Street or The Drapery.”West Northamptonshire Council announced this morning that One Angel Square would be closed today due to the incident.

More as we get it.

Image: Northampton Lift Tower webcam (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h16lLaWEeeM)

