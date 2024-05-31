Public urged to avoid huge Bridge Street blaze for rest of the day while emergency services remain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public have been urged to avoid the scene of a town centre blaze for the rest of the day while emergency services remain.

The above drone footage, from Chronicle & Echo reader Matthew Fishlock, shows the smoke caused by the fire this morning.

A view of the scene this morning, from Guildhall Road. Photo: James Sewell (@redhill79 on X).

At the height of the incident seven fire engines were in attendance, and two high reach aerial ladders are now tackling the remaining hotspots.

The cause cannot be pinpointed until the fire has been completely put out, which is when the investigation will begin.

In the latest update, published to both the police and fire service Facebook pages around an hour ago, the emergency services confirmed they remain at Bridge Street.

It read: “We remain on the scene at Bridge Street in Northampton, and would ask the public to please continue to avoid this area for the remainder of the day. Thank you for your patience while this incident continues.”

Four hours ago, it was confirmed that the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were “scaling down” the incident.