Public urged to avoid huge Bridge Street blaze for rest of the day while emergency services remain
Firefighters were called to Bridge Street at around 5.30am on Friday (May 31) to reports of a “really significant, developing fire” at a derelict building.
Deputy chief fire officer Simon Tuhill spoke to this newspaper at the scene at around 8.30am and confirmed it was the former Fat Cats building that had been affected.
The above drone footage, from Chronicle & Echo reader Matthew Fishlock, shows the smoke caused by the fire this morning.
At the height of the incident seven fire engines were in attendance, and two high reach aerial ladders are now tackling the remaining hotspots.
The cause cannot be pinpointed until the fire has been completely put out, which is when the investigation will begin.
In the latest update, published to both the police and fire service Facebook pages around an hour ago, the emergency services confirmed they remain at Bridge Street.
It read: “We remain on the scene at Bridge Street in Northampton, and would ask the public to please continue to avoid this area for the remainder of the day. Thank you for your patience while this incident continues.”
Four hours ago, it was confirmed that the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were “scaling down” the incident.
A number of roads, including Fetter Street and St John’s Street, had been reopened to pedestrians but Bridge Street and the roads surrounding One Angel Square remained closed to ensure public safety.
