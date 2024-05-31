WATCH: Senior firefighter confirms which building was hit by 'large-scale' blaze in Northampton town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were called to Bridge Street at around 5.30am on Friday to reports of a major fire at a derelict building.
Roads in the area were closed as fire crews battled the blaze, bringing it under control.
Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo at the scene at around 8.30am this morning, deputy chief fire officer Simon Tuhill confirmed the fire service was first called at around 5.30am.
Upon arrival, they found a “really significant, developing fire” at a disused nightclub on Bridge Street, which Simon named as the former Fat Cats building.
At the height of the incident, seven fire engines were at the scene. Two high reach aerial ladders are now spraying water to tackle the remaining hotspots.
Simon says he is “pleased” they have made “real progress” and that the fire has not spread to surrounding buildings.
When asked if they have been able to pinpoint the cause of the fire yet, the deputy chief said it is “very early as the fire is still ongoing” and the investigation will begin once the fire is out.
He detailed the roads which currently remain closed but the bus routes have been kept clear to keep travel disruption to a minimum.
They will begin to open roads as soon as they can.
Many fire fighters and police officers remain at the scene, and the smoke can be smelt most significantly at the bottom of Bridge Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.