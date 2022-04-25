Born to Perform

Dancers from a Northampton school won the nations hearts and reduced judges to tears on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night (April 23).

The 14 members of Born to Perform persuaded David Walliams to push his golden buzzer and send them straight to the semi-final on the ITV talent show.

That means the group will be dancing live on national TV later next month.

Their fun-filled routine, featuring spins, cartwheels and lots of shimmying, left everyone with a huge smiles with Declan Donnelly — one half of host duo Ant and Dec — describing it as “joyous, just joyous.”

Judge Amanda Holden wiped away a tear as she said: “I did not stop smiling for the whole of that performance, you were amazing.”

Alesha Dixon told the group: “Your passion is just pouring out, it's wonderful to see.”

Simon Cowell added: “I loved the fact you were all having such a great time. It was one of my favourite auditions.”

And, finally, judge David added: “I loved it so much I’m gonna do this...” before pushing the golden buzzer — much to the shock of Born To Perform leading to cheers and tears from the group and their supporters in the audience.

The students of the 80-strong Northampton-based Born to Perform danced to Hairspray's 'You Can't Stop the Beat' — chosen specifically for it’s fun and uplifting tune.

In an official social media video filmed just after the audition, David added: "The reaction in the room was incredible. Amazing. I am so, so thrilled for them."

Born to Perform Dance School is an inclusive dance and performing arts school based at The Bee Hive in Kingsthorpe and the Old Deco theatre in Northampton town centre.

It specialises in Special Educational Needs and Disability. Students at the school have a mixture of additional needs such as Down Syndrome, Autism and Turners Syndrome.

Classes benefit students by improving their confidence, communication skills and overall mental and physical well-being.

Clemmie Milnes, director of Born to Perform, said: “We are so excited for the nation to see what we see, incredible talented individuals who shine so bright.