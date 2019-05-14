Tributes paid to Northampton rough sleeper Sam Wright

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for Sam Wright, a rough sleeper who has died in Northampton.

Sam, who was 42 when she passed away, touched the hearts of many of the rough sleeping community in Northampton town centre and was a friend to many.

Stan Robertson, who runs outreach Project 16:15 Homeless Breakfast Delivery, has been delivering breakfasts to the homeless and rough sleeping community in Northampton for two years.

Sam was the first person he served breakfast to and he fondly remembers how she would jokingly ask him whether he would be kind enough to give her a smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel, instead of the usual full English.

Mr Robertson said: "If you could have a homeless icon it would be her because everyone knew her...and everyone could hear her, she was very loud.

"She was an amazing character, she really was. I saw her many mornings when she was out."

Mr Roberston offers an informal grief counselling service for homeless people, which has been in demand since the deaths of Chris Matthews in Victoria Gardens in June 2018, and Jerica Richardson in St James on New Year's Day 2019.

He offered his chaplaincy service to those who live on the streets, after the death of Sam on Friday (May 10).

"I was sitting there with groups of guys who were hugging and crying, and they wanted to be listened to.

"Everyone who knew her all had a story.

"Going out in the mornings I would normally wake her up and make sure she was okay and give her a breakfast.

"And, occasionally I would take her out a smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel. On New Years Eve that was what she wanted."

She was loved by many at the Hope Centre and grew close to the volunteers at Castle Hill United Reform Church where she also accessed their Tuesday night drop-in.

"It's the little things I'm going to miss," Stan added.

"You could always hear her bellowing 'love you' down the street because she always told everyone she loved them.

"I won't hear that anymore."

Sam's memorial will be held at Castle Hill United Reform Church and a date is still to be confirmed.