Tributes paid to ‘no-nonsense’ 104-year-old from Northampton who was determined to live life to the full

Tributes have been paid to a “no-nonsense” 104-year-old from Northampton, who was determined to live life to the full.

Dorothy Maud Parker died peacefully on January 27 and was particularly well-known in Kingsthorpe, having lived there exclusively for the first 100 years of her life.

Dorothy, who was known as Doll or Dolly, was born on May 9, 1920 at a nursing home along Barrack Road to parents Ernest and Dorothy Barnett.

She was the eldest of five children, alongside Edgar, Joyce, Ernest and Dudley. 88-year-old Dudley, who lives in Manchester, is sadly the only remaining sibling.

Dorothy’s early childhood was spent in Derby Place, which is now where the flats are located on Harborough Road opposite Thornton Park.

All of Dorothy’s schooling, including infant, junior and senior, was at Kingsthorpe Grove School and it was in 1930 when her family moved into one of the newly built houses in St Davids Road.

Dorothy met her husband William Parker, known as Bill, in 1939 when they both worked at George Webb & Sons shoe factory. They married in 1940, got a house in St Davids Road and their daughter Julie was born in 1943.

Their son William was born six years later and it was in 1953 when Dorothy went back to work at George Webb & Sons until she retired around three decades later.

Bill passed away in 2002, just two years after their diamond wedding anniversary, and William said his mother was “determined to live life to the full” following Bill’s death.

He said: “She surprised everyone by making trips to London on the train to see relatives and catching several buses so she could see the Olympic Torch pass through Northampton in 2012.”

Thanks to the loving support of her family, Dorothy continued to live independently until the age of 99. It was during the pandemic when she moved to live with daughter Julie in Dorset.

As her 100th birthday was during this unprecedented time, Dorothy was deprived of the long-planned vintage tea party to celebrate.

However, all of her loved ones took part in a video call with most situated all over the UK and some as far as Australia.

Surrounded by decorations, balloons, flowers and cards, including from the late Queen Elizabeth, Dorothy took centre stage as everyone sang happy birthday and raised a toast.

William said: “It was a special and emotional moment for all involved, especially when mum made her own short speech of thanks for her wonderful day and to everyone for taking part.”

It was in early 2022 when Dorothy moved into a home following a number of falls and a spell in hospital, but she enjoyed getting involved in all the activities.

Her son says she was a popular lady with the staff and residents, who “enjoyed her dry sense of humour and no-nonsense approach”. Dorothy continued to celebrate birthdays with enthusiasm, especially the cake, despite her declining health.

A big part of Dorothy’s life was regularly attending church, which began at the age of four. She was a regular visitor of Kingsthorpe Methodist Church.

Dorothy leaves behind her two children, Julie and William, and their partners – as well as her four grandchildren Stephen, Caroline, Claire and Graham, and eight great grandchildren.