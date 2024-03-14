Tributes paid to 'eminent' journalist who started his career at Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to an “eminent” journalist, who began his career at the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

Tony Baker, who made a name for himself across the country, died aged 76, following a long illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony became a journalist in his teens, and began his working life at the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, after attending the grammar school (Northampton School for Boys).

Former Chron journalist Tony Baker has died aged 76.

Following his stint at the Chron, Tony moved onto to the Coventry Evening Telegraph, working from their district office in Rugby, before beginning his broadcasting career at BBC Radio Leicester.

A move up north followed, as Tony went on to secure an on-screen role at Border Television, in Carlisle, in 1973. Tony was colour blind, so had rely on his daughter Kathryn to pick out his ties, to avoid terrible colour clashes.

An obituary for the journalist reads: “Ever present on BBC screens for almost 30 years, his communication skills, empathy and understanding of ‘the story’, meant Tony was comfortable in the presence of a huge spectrum of people, from prime ministers and parliamentarians, to pitmen on the picket line

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wherever Tony worked he proved hugely popular among his colleagues and viewers and built an extensive network of contacts.”

Whilst at Border Television, Tony wrote a version of the pantomime Dick Whittington and impressed all when he persuaded broadcasters Jimmy Young and Gordon Honeycomb to record comic routines for inclusion.

In 1979 Tony headed to the North East to join BBC Television.

As BBC Political Correspondent, Tony was a regular on Look North and The Politics Show. He also presented network programmes such as BBC Breakfast, BBC Business, BBC World Service, Nationwide and File on 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On leaving the BBC in 2004, Baker continued to tell other people's stories, as a film-maker.

The obituary continues: “His love of travel, and epic adventure, saw him pursue projects in far-flung places including the high Arctic, China, the Sahara Desert and the USA, continuing to make friends wherever he went.

“His ability and drive to communicate stories never deserted him, and despite his recent ill-health, he was scoping a new television screenplay on the life and times of England cricketer Basil D'Oliveira.

“Friends say he faced recent adversity with enormous courage and grace. Tony remained a true gentleman to the end.”