Tributes paid to 'eminent' journalist who started his career at Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Tributes have been paid to an “eminent” journalist, who began his career at the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.
Tony Baker, who made a name for himself across the country, died aged 76, following a long illness.
Tony became a journalist in his teens, and began his working life at the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, after attending the grammar school (Northampton School for Boys).
Following his stint at the Chron, Tony moved onto to the Coventry Evening Telegraph, working from their district office in Rugby, before beginning his broadcasting career at BBC Radio Leicester.
A move up north followed, as Tony went on to secure an on-screen role at Border Television, in Carlisle, in 1973. Tony was colour blind, so had rely on his daughter Kathryn to pick out his ties, to avoid terrible colour clashes.
An obituary for the journalist reads: “Ever present on BBC screens for almost 30 years, his communication skills, empathy and understanding of ‘the story’, meant Tony was comfortable in the presence of a huge spectrum of people, from prime ministers and parliamentarians, to pitmen on the picket line
“Wherever Tony worked he proved hugely popular among his colleagues and viewers and built an extensive network of contacts.”
Whilst at Border Television, Tony wrote a version of the pantomime Dick Whittington and impressed all when he persuaded broadcasters Jimmy Young and Gordon Honeycomb to record comic routines for inclusion.
In 1979 Tony headed to the North East to join BBC Television.
As BBC Political Correspondent, Tony was a regular on Look North and The Politics Show. He also presented network programmes such as BBC Breakfast, BBC Business, BBC World Service, Nationwide and File on 4.
On leaving the BBC in 2004, Baker continued to tell other people's stories, as a film-maker.
The obituary continues: “His love of travel, and epic adventure, saw him pursue projects in far-flung places including the high Arctic, China, the Sahara Desert and the USA, continuing to make friends wherever he went.
“His ability and drive to communicate stories never deserted him, and despite his recent ill-health, he was scoping a new television screenplay on the life and times of England cricketer Basil D'Oliveira.
“Friends say he faced recent adversity with enormous courage and grace. Tony remained a true gentleman to the end.”
Tony, who until recently lived in Great Whittington, leaves three adored children, Kathryn, Rosie and Charlie and five wonderful grandchildren, Maisie, Oliver, Jack, Joe and Eliot.