Riot threat caused WNC to close council offices in Northampton and cancel planning meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

WNC has confirmed they closed their buildings in Northampton early on Wednesday August 7 due to concerns the potential disorder could impact staff safety.

West Northants Council (WNC) has revealed it shut its buildings in Northampton town centre early and cancelled meetings last week over concerns about the potential disorder on the streets.

Three people were arrested for public order offences at a planned protest in Northampton last Wednesday evening, August 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An immigration lawyer’s office, on Kettering Road, had been flagged as the target for the far-right protest- taking place in conjunction with a number of other cities across the country.

A council spokesperson revealed that WNC’s Northampton buildings were closed early on August 7 “as a precautionary measure for the safety of all staff and members having received police reports that potential disorder could take place in the town.

Instead, large crowds of counter-protestors gathered peacefully and stood together, surrounded by shop windows which had been boarded-up due to fears the anti-immigration demonstration would turn ugly.

A council spokesperson revealed that WNC’s Northampton buildings were closed early on August 7 “as a precautionary measure for the safety of all staff and members having received police reports that potential disorder could take place in the town.

“The North Planning Committee meeting at the Guildhall was therefore cancelled and I understand arrangements are being made to deal with the agenda items at a future meeting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means the decision on two homes in the back of a Co-op car park and planning permission for two home extensions will be delayed.

A 19-year-old who attended the protest was sentenced to two years and two months in prison for his part in disorder. Amjad Ali was arrested in Kettering Road at the gathering and witness evidence from police officers described how he punched an unknown male in the face, and aimed a “ferocious” kick at another victim’s head.

He pleaded guilty to an incident of affray at Northampton Crown Court today on Monday, August 12.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rich Tompkins said the incident involving Amjad Ali was “the only issue on the night” and thanked the local community for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of WNC, Cllr Adam Brown, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I’d like to acknowledge the hard work of everyone involved and say how well Northampton did in the face of a potentially very difficult night.

“It’s important that we take on the advice from police and the experts in these matters and it’s massively important that people hear a clear message and the right message. By having the police as a single voice on it all I think that was the right approach.”

Council chief executive Anna Earnshaw also praised the authorities’ response and said the WNC community safety teams and the police being on the ground and having conversations with communities “did a huge amount of good in terms of calming people down”.