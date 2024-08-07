In pictures: Scared business owners in Northampton boarded up shops ahead of planned far-right protest

Many businesses on Kettering Road and Wellingborough Road closed early today (Wednesday) and boarded up their premises in preparation for the planned protest against immigration, scheduled to begin at 8pm.

Shopkeepers voiced their fears and concerns about the safety of their businesses and their communities. Several businesses had already shut their doors by 1.30pm, opting for early closure as a precaution. The atmosphere was notably bleak, filled with a sense of anxiety and worry.

Khaled, a shopkeeper from Afghanistan, said: “We’re scared and worried. We’ve never experienced anything like this before. It’s scary. We’ve lost business, we’ve lost food.”

Another shopkeeper said: “They’ve created fear. We’re all scared. The shutters are down. It’s creating massive damage to all the businesses here.”

Jan from Planet Pizza said: “It’s very scary. Very shocking. I hope things are going to cool down.”

Jonty from Barber Brothers added: “I’m nervous in a way. Obviously you worry about if anything’s going to happen to your shop.”

Northamptonshire Police launched their biggest public order operation in more than two decades and have been advising businesses to take necessary precautions.

A counter-protest began at 7pm, with masked thugs threatening to descend on the Kettering Road at 8pm.

Three people were arrested early on in the evening and taken into custody. Thereafter the protest remained peaceful.

Police, after launching its biggest public order operation in more than two decades, reopened the road just before 10pm, thanking the community for its cooperation.

Chanting, singing and flag waving started to fill the area with the words ‘the people united will never be defeated’ ringing through the night sky.

1 . Kettering Road and Wellingborough Road business owners prepare for EDL protests These were the scenes on Kettering Road at 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) as business owners prepared for a far-right EDL protest against immigration, set to begin at 8 p.m. Many shops closed early and boarded up or shuttered their premises in anticipation of the demonstration. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

2 . Kettering Road business owners prepare for EDL protests These were the scenes on Kettering Road at 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) as business owners prepared for a far-right EDL protest against immigration, set to begin at 8 p.m. Many shops closed early and boarded up or shuttered their premises in anticipation of the demonstration. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

3 . Wellingborough Road business owners prepare for EDL protests Spread Eagle pub in Wellingborough Road also took precautions ahead of planned far-right EDL protests against immigration in the area planned for 8pm. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales