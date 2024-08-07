Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered peacefully from around 7pm at the junction of Kettering Road and Clare Street in Northampton town centre this evening (Wednesday).

Ar 7.45pm Northamptonshire Police said: “Police have arrested three people for public order offences, they are currently in custody. No members of the public or police officers injured.”

People were asked to completely avoid the area around the Kettering Road-Clare Street junction.

Earlier this evening the force took unprecedented steps to reassure the public as widespread protests continue across the country.

Disorder erupted on towns and cities across the UK last week after the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport, with unrest fuelled by misinformation online.

Dozens of locations were singled-out earlier this week as information spread across social media that far-right groups would meet at 8pm this evening.

A location on the Kettering Road was the place where masked thugs threatened to turn up to protest.

As of 9pm, the protest remained peaceful and there is yet no sign of any further violence or disorder following the three arrests earlier in the evening.

Hundreds of brave counter-protesters remain on the streets as darkness falls and police continue to patrol the area.

Chanting, singing and flag waving started to fill the area with the words ‘the people united will never be defeated’ ringing through the night sky.

Northamptonshire Police said: “One hour since planned protest was due to start and there has been no disorder tonight. Police are now asking the crowd of counter-protesters to disperse peacefully for the evening. Kettering Road still partially closed for now.”

At 9.50pm police said: “Kettering Road has now been re-opened at the junction with Clare Street and the protest has passed off peacefully this evening without any disorder. Patrols will remain in the immediate area for some time yet. Thanks to everyone for your co-operation tonight.”

Police issue a strong message to the public

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “We want to reassure people that Northamptonshire Police are fully aware of the threat of public disorder in the county and have taken all the neccessary steps to prepare for that eventuality.

"Not only have we stepped up neighbourhood patrols, we also have in place tonight the biggest public order operation seen in more than two decades in this county, with highly professional and well-trained officers in place to manage peaceful protest and to step in accordingly to manage any disorder quickly and keep our communities safe.

"We stand together with our communities who have been incredibly supportive to Northamptonshire Police over recent days and fully recognise this is a worrying time for those affected and hugely challenging for our officers.

"We hear your voices in the noise and we stand with you against division and hatred.

“Northamptonshire Police, together with our criminal justice partners, will not tolerate violent disorder.

“Put simply, if you become involved in any kind of serious violence linked to such so-called protests, or are found to be spreading hate and disinformation online, you can expect the full force of the law and the consequences that brings.

"Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.

"There are a lot of motivationd for why people might be sharing information so be critical and if in doubt, look to trusted voices.

"Thank you for your support.”

The counter-protest began chanting and cheering around 9pm with no sign of the planned far-right demonstration

Police closed Kettering Road as the peaceful counter-protest gathered just after 7pm

Hundreds have gathered in Kettering Road this evening from 7pm with a peaceful counter-protest