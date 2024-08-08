Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went to Kettering Road last night to report on potential riots – it’s the proudest I’ve ever been of my town.

Last night, I went down to the protests in Kettering Road to report on proceedings. As I walked down nearby Clare Street, the atmosphere was tense, with everyone sizing each other up, trying to figure out what side they were on. It all felt ready to erupt.

When I reached Kettering Road, I saw a massive crowd gathered outside the immigration lawyer's office, the planned target of the far-right protest. I walked the perimeter where the police had cordoned off to get a sense of the scene and soon realised every single person present was part of the counter-protest. People of all different races, religions, and cultures were united as one against the far-right. Incredible.

I stood among the crowd, who were chanting, holding up signs, and remaining incredibly peaceful. An hour went by, and it became clear that the far-right weren’t going to show up—probably the smartest decision they’ve ever made.

Hundreds of counter protesters took to Kettering Road to defend their community last night.

As it turned 9pm, the counter-protesters began chanting in unison, "The people united will never be defeated." A young woman held a sign saying, "In unity we have strength," and that summed up the night for me. A powerful message was sent to the far-right: there may be issues in this country, but targeting immigrants, burning down your own communities and smashing up people’s businesses is not the answer.

Many of the businesses on Kettering Road represent the great and good of Northampton, and the shopkeepers I’ve spoken to over the past two days have fascinating stories of seeking a better life and contributing to the community. These people are not the problem; they all just want a better life, as we all do.

Last night was probably the proudest I have ever been of Northampton, and I’ve seen many people say the same. My town turned out in its hundreds to say no to racism. Such a strong show of unity is rare in this country, but when push came to shove, this town stood up and was counted.