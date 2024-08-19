One 21-year-old man pleads not guilty to murder of Tommy Boom with trial set to take place in early 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One 21-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tommy Boom, with his co-defendant set to enter his plea at a later date ahead of the trial in early 2025.

Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, both aged 21 and of no fixed address, were charged with Tommy’s murder on the evening of Monday, July 22.

Okocha-Sleight entered a not guilty plea during his appearance at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Monday, August 19).

Larman, who also has an additional charge of one count of possession of a bladed article, did not appear in court today and will enter his plea at the next hearing on November 29.

Tommy, aged 30, died shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18 after being stabbed in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park.

A provisional trial date was set by Judge Adrienne Lucking for January 6 next year, at a pre-trial hearing at Northampton Crown Court on July 24. Despite Larman not appearing in court and entering his plea this morning, the trial date was confirmed and it is expected to last 10 to 12 days.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, Tommy died at the scene. A forensic post-mortem showed the 30-year-old died as a result of a stab wound to the chest, and police say he also suffered a second stab wound to his right arm.

Tommy’s grieving family issued a moving tribute days after his passing, in which they described Tommy as a “loveable” character with a “heart of gold”.

This came after many floral arrangements were left at the scene of the fatal stabbing, after the victim was named publicly for the first time.