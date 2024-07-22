Heart of gold: ‘Destroyed’ family pay tribute to their ‘loveable’ Tommy Boom

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 21:22 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 21:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The grieving family of Northampton man Tommy Boom have issued a moving tribute to him, describing him as a “loveable” character with a “heart of gold”.

Tommy died in Millers Meadow – known locally as Semilong Park – shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18, after suffering stab wounds.

As the investigation into his murder continues, his family have issued a tribute to the much-loved 30-year-old old who was a father of one, a precious son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, and nephew.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This statement and new image of Tommy have been released to the media via Northamptonshire Police: “We moved to Northampton from East London when Tommy was about 10, and although he was painfully shy as a youngster, he loved the outdoors and his social life. As a teenager he’d complain that school got in the way of his social life.

Tommy Boom - a father of one, a precious son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, and nephew.Tommy Boom - a father of one, a precious son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, and nephew.
Tommy Boom - a father of one, a precious son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, and nephew.

“Tommy was such a loveable character with a heart of gold and had lots of friends. He loved his daughter so much. It breaks our hearts that they will not have that chance to create a lifetime of memories together.

“We are a close family, and both (mum and dad) come from big families, who played a huge part in his life, especially when we were still living in Canning Town. Having to tell them that he’d been killed, ripped our world apart.

“We saw a different side of Tommy, one which he rarely showed to others. He was kind and could be quite sensitive, but he loved life and socialising. He had the most beautiful smile - it would always light up the room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fitness was an absolute passion of his along with going to the gym, but he was also a foodie – loved to cook, looking for new recipes and of, course, eating! He could eat a three-course meal but still have room for a midnight snack.

Floral tributes and candles have been left at the scene of the death of Northampton man Tommy Boom.Floral tributes and candles have been left at the scene of the death of Northampton man Tommy Boom.
Floral tributes and candles have been left at the scene of the death of Northampton man Tommy Boom.

“As a family we still feel numb about what has happened, it just doesn’t feel real that he is dead. It has just absolutely destroyed us.

“Reading all the tributes on social media along with the cards and flowers at Semilong Park has provided some source of comfort. It’s been nice to see how loved he was by other people and how he will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.”

The family added their thanks to Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, the investigative team and all those involved in the policing operation.

The murder investigation continues.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice