Tommy Boom died from a stab wound to the chest and another to his right arm, a forensive post-mortem showed.

A murder investigation was launched on Thursday morning after 30-year-old Tommy Boom was stabbed to death in Millers Meadow, close to the Spencer Bridge Road junction, just after midnight.

Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, Tommy died at the scene.

Floral tributes and candles have been left at the scene of the death of Northampton man Tommy Boom.

Tributes continue to flood in for Tommy from across the town, with flowers and candles also being left at Miller Meadow.

Four people were initially arrested in connection with the murder with an 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38 and 29 all being taken into custody on Thursday.

Following formal police interviews, Northamptonshire Police said on Friday that the four people have now been eliminated from the enquiries.

On Saturday detectives working on the case said that three further arrests had been made the previous day (Friday).

With support from West Midlands Police, two 21-year-old Northampton men were arrested in the Birmingham area onsuspicion of murder. A 45-year-old Northampton woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in police custody.

On Sunday police confirmed that another arrest had been made.

On Saturday evening a 21-year-old Birmingham man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

The two 21-year-old Northampton men arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday remain in police custody.

The 45-year-old Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

The 21-year-old Birmingham man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice also remains in custody.

Tommy’s family continue to be updated and supported by specialist officers as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about the murder who is yet to come forward is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000425259.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

A dedicated online portal for people to submit information, including relevant mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, is available here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24D01-PO1