Flowers left at the scene of tragic fatal stabbing of Tommy Boom in Northampton

Several floral arrangements and notes have been left at the scene of the stabbing in Millers Meadow – known locally as Semilong Park.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday (July 18) – just after midnight – and the 30-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers announced on Thursday afternoon that it was 30-year-old Thomas Boom – known as Tommy – who had been fatally stabbed.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “Tommy’s family and loved ones are devastated at his death, and our thoughts are with them all in their grief."

A murder investigation is underway and four people arrested in connection with the incident – an 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38 and 29.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Information can also be shared via an online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM19D60-PO1.

1 . Flowers left at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Northampton Several floral arrangements and notes were left at the scene in Semilong park after the fatal stabbing on Thursday July 18. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

2 . Flowers left at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Northampton The victim has been named as Thomas Boom - known as Tommy. Photo: Northamptonshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Flowers left at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Northampton Several floral arrangements and notes were left at the scene in Semilong park after the fatal stabbing on Thursday July 18. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales