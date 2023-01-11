Multi-million pound works to refurbish Northampton's historical Market Square set to begin next month, says council

Multi-million pound works to refurbish Northampton's historical Market Square are set to begin next month, says council.

At a planning committee meeting last night (Tuesday, January 10), West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved its own plans to relocate the market to Commercial Street car park for two years, with those works to begin today (Wednesday, January 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

This temporary site for the market now allows for the council to go ahead with its £8.4million refurbishment works to the Market Square, with works set to begin next month, according to WNC.

Here's an artist's impression of how the revamped Market Square could look like

Fitzy's son, Joe, who has taken over the family fruit and vegetable business, says he 'owes it to his dad to give the move a go'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe said: "I feel like a little bit in me has died. It's been hanging over us for well over a year, we knew it was going to come. It's a bit of a relief. We haven't got the uncertainty anymore, we know where we're at. Obviously I'm going to be very sad to leave.

"We're going to go down there but we don't believe in the location. I feel I owe it to my dad to go down there. That was our plan, to see it out until the end and give it a go. Only time will tell."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traders will not be charged rent while they are in Commercial Street.

In its plans, the council says the new Market Square will be condensed to just 18 permanent stalls instead of more than 100 “low quality” stalls it has now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment will also see: permanent tiered seating, tree planting, relaying of cobbles, new paving, new lighting, and an 'interactive water feature'.

As part of the redevelopment work WNC says it looked at a range of alternative locations for the Market to continue trading while the works take place. Commercial Street car park 'provided the only viable and accessible option in Northampton town centre', according to WNC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s cabinet member in charge of the project, said: "This work will create a revitalised square for all to enjoy and is the start of a major transformation of Northampton town centre.

"Market Square has been Northampton’s centre for trade and a place for the community to gather for hundreds of years, and we want to make sure that remains the case for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The current market does not meet the needs of our communities, and it is vital that this area is vastly improved to offer an attractive and accessible space for visitors to the town, while putting in measures to address some of the current concerns, such as anti-social behaviour.

"We are working closely with Northamptonshire Police to consider ways to implement this, such as increased lighting, improved access and wayfinding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The redevelopment will ensure future generations continue to see Market Square as the beating heart of the town."