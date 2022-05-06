Northampton's veteran trader, Fitzy, has criticised the council's plans to redevelop the Market Square which have now been submitted.

After more than two years of planning and consultations, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) put forward the proposals to its own planning committee in April to refurbish the market as part of an £8.4million project.

Traders are set to be moved out of the Market Square for up to two years while the site undergoes the regeneration. They will be moved by WNC to Commercial Street car park, alongside the Carlsberg Roundabout, until the work is complete.

The veteran trader has around 10,000 signatures on his petition objecting to the redevelopment

Work is expected to start in August with a target completion date of March 31, 2024.

In its plans, the council said the new market will be condensed to just 18 permanent stalls instead of more than 100 “low quality” stalls it has now.

It also said the Market Square is "in decline" and that betting shops have become a "hotspot for anti social behaviour and the congregation of homeless people”.

And finally, the council said the overall “quality of produce and products being sold is depleting”.

Fitzy, who has been running a market stall for decades, hit back at comments about “low quality stalls” and he said his produce is “fresh”. He also said it would be a battle to stop anti-social behaviour.

The 73-year-old said: "I was horrified when I saw the plans. They are living in a different world compared to the whole of Northampton.

"I have got eight stalls here now, if I come back from Commercial Street, they are going to give me three stalls. They're cutting my business in half. They're kicking me in the teeth again.

"I am objecting to the plans. I have got a solicitor on it. I'm not going to let them get away with it.

"Nobody's got fresher stuff than me. My lad left this town this morning at 3am. He picks all the fresh produce up, everyday it's fresh and they're saying that about me, it's very hurtful.

"With all the goodwill in the world, they are not going to stop the anti-social behaviour - no way, Jose.

"WNC don't realise what they are doing. They think this is Rome, New York. They're saying about the shops being turned into coffee bars and all that, what a load of codswallop."

Fitzy says he has now got around 10,000 people to sign his petition objecting to the plans, which he aims to present to the council at a meeting in the future.

He added: "The whole of Northampton is disgusted with the council on this. WNC can't ignore 10,000 people, can they?

"Lizzie Bowen and Jonathan Nunn need to come to the market and speak to the people who have signed the petition - they won't, but they should do."

WNC has been contacted for comment.

The council said in its plans that the market “should enable a diversity of different uses across the seasons, including markets, festivals, performance and installations”.