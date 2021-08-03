More than £12,000 raised already for two much-loved Northampton men who lost their lives within hours of each other

Jaime Lee Crouch (top left) and Robbie Fitzpatrick (bottom left)

Two GoFundMePages set up in memory of two Northampton men have already raised more than £12,000.

Father of two Robbie Fitzpatrick, 24, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a car at the A428 junction of Harlestone Road and Lodge Way on Thursday night (July 29).

The motorcyclist sadly died in hospital on Saturday.

And a second biker - Jaime Lee Crouch - died following an early-morning crash on the A43 Lumbertubs Way on Saturday (July 31).

It is thought the 35-year old's bike clipped a kerb. Jaime leaves behind six children.

The two sudden deaths, within just hours of each other, have shocked the town.

Tributes have poured in for the two men as well as donations totalling more than £12,000 across the two GoFundMe pages.