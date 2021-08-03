Driver and 18-year-old passenger killed in crash on A5 in Northamptonshire

A driver and 18-year-old passenger died following a crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire on Monday night (August 2).

Northamptonshire Police today confirmed both the man and woman were in a grey BMW 3 series which was in collision with a Volkswagen ID4 between Towcester and Old Stratford at around 9.10pm.

Crash investigation teams closed the road for up to eight hours.

Last night's smash happened on the A5 between Towcester and Old Stratford

A Police spokesman said: "The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man, and the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

"Officers from Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information about the collision, between Potterspury and Paulerspury.

"If there are any witnesses who were on the A5 at the time and may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help, please contact us as soon as possible by calling the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 525 of 02/08/21."

Four people have now been killed on Northamptonshire's roads in just three days.