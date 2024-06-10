Meet the first 16 businesses that have generously helped fundraising trio reach almost £4,000 in first month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the first half of the businesses that have generously helped a well-renowned trio raise almost £4,000 of their £5,000 target in the first month of their latest fundraiser.

The JAM group, founded by Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, started raising money for local causes ahead of the pandemic and have exceeded £20,000 to date.

The marathon of fundraising events is in aid of the vital services offered by Community Spaces Northampton, Project 16:15, and SENDS 4 Dad.

In an innovative new concept, named JAMathon’s 30 for 30, 32 businesses each donated at least £30 and this has raised more than £1,500.

While the businesses work together to raise important funds and awareness of each other’s profiles, the JAM team is taking to their social media platforms every day in June to spotlight a different business.

Find out more about the first half of the businesses, dedicated to helping the JAM trio raise vital funds for their chosen charities…

Ann Brebner, Orchard Home Cleaning – JAM’s very own Ann runs Orchard Home Cleaning and is passionate about providing top-notch, tailored and bespoke cleaning services. The team treats every space as if it were their own and shows an unwavering commitment to quality.

Michelle Lewis, Step Forward with Lewis – Step Forward with Lewis is a fitness club with a difference, offering everything from personal training and bootcamps, to boxercise, strength and cardio sessions. Michelle also works alongside Northamptonshire Sport to boost older people’s strength and balance.

Gina Bartella, Bartella’s Coffee House – This independent coffee shop, located on Wellingborough Road, serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and a range of drinks and cakes for everyone to enjoy from Monday to Saturday.

Bob Allen, Sollus Healthcare – At Sollus Healthcare, they use osteopathy to help manage people’s pain by treating their muscle and joint problems. Bob has been treating patients since 2008 and although he specialises in working with older adults and people with disabilities, he treats anyone in need.

Rosie Wright, Brixworth Wills – After almost two decades working as a solicitor for a well-respected firm, Rosie set up her own company Brixworth Wills. She provides a professional service, helping people plan for the future in the comfort of their own home or office.

Terry Kendhammer, Bubble Creative – Bubble is an innovative and results-driven design and marketing agency. They work with marketing teams in large corporates, ambitious SMEs, and entrepreneurial start-ups, offering digital marketing, website design, graphic design and branding services.

Roger Eddowes, Essendon Accounts & Tax – This business specialises in offering personal solutions to individuals and businesses when it comes to their daily accounting and tax. Though the team is based in Milton Keynes, they have clients all over the country.

Lesley Clarke, Lesley Clarke Style Advisor – Lesley has more than two decades of experience in the fashion business, having worked for companies like Miss Selfridge, Gap and Joules. She uses her knowledge to help others look and feel great, through a distinctive, professional and discreet approach.

Liz Murphy, I Cook You Serve – Liz set up this business in 2011 when it fitted in with the lifestyle of her young family, but she developed the idea of the premier meal delivery service a decade earlier. Liz believes meal delivery is now just as commonplace as a cleaning or gardening service.

Diane Cockburn, Dainty Rocks Jewellery – Maker and designer Diane first found her love for jewellery in 2006. Four years later, in 2010, she launched a costume jewellery business and it rebranded to Dainty Rocks in 2014. Her delicate creations vary from pendants and stacking bracelets, to beaded necklaces and traditional gemstone jewellery.

Bev Haynes, Northampton Magazines – Northampton Magazines is a local business advertiser in magazines in and around the area. Bev and Dez produce several publications for Northampton residents to enjoy across five areas and they produce 4,000 copies of each.

Dawn Giraldi, Pegasus Lift Truck Training – With more than 30 years of combined experience delivering high quality training, Pegasus is trusted by large food manufacturers, retail companies and government agencies, working to ensure consistent improvement.

Anjana Rajani, Power2Progress – Power2Progress helps people tap into their potential to get the results they want, through coaching, wellbeing and organisational development training. Anjana Rajani helps people work towards personal and commercial success.

Emily Armstrong, The Old Stableyard Tearoom – Emily Armstrong took over The Old Stableyard Tearoom at Holdenby House at Easter time last year. Her award-winning cakes, which she has developed since launching the Mill House from her home more than half a decade ago, are a favourite among customers.

Matthew and James Collinson, Green Tree Home Cleaning – This family-owned company believes a clean and tidy home is not just a reflection of your space, but a testament to your wellbeing. They are on a mission to provide quality cleaning services across the county.

Helen Russell, The Right Track Consultancy – The mission of The Right Track Consultancy is to provide high quality apprenticeships and early careers guidance, which empowers both employers and individuals to achieve their full potential. The overall goal is to improve retention and progression.

Check out the Chronicle & Echo website on Tuesday (June 11) to find out more about the remaining 16 businesses that have also shown their support to JAM.