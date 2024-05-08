Fundraising trio – who have raised more than £20,000 – share ‘crazy and fun’ plans for next three months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising trio, who have raised more than £20,000 to date, have shared their “mad, crazy and fun” plans for the next three months – and the three charities they will be supporting along the way.

The JAM fundraising group, founded by Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, started raising money for local causes ahead of the pandemic and have not looked back since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They completed their second annual ‘JAMathon’ at the end of last year, which is a marathon of fundraising events for three Northampton-based charities over three months.

The JAM fundraising group, founded by Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, started raising money for local causes ahead of the pandemic and have not looked back since.

Julia praised the “phenomenal” support and generosity of the Northampton community in helping them raise double the amount from the previous year.

Four months on and the JAM team is back for the 2024 JAMathon fundraiser, and they recently took to social media to announce the three lucky chosen charities. They will each receive an equal split of what is raised between May 1 and August 1, with a goal of at least £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio said: “There are so many fantastic charities here in Northampton, it was hard to choose. We are looking forward to raising as much money as we can over the next three months for these three charities. It’s going to be a mad, crazy and fun three months.”

JAMathon 2024 began on May 1 and will run until August 1, with a fundraising goal of at least £5,000.

The first is Community Spaces Northampton, which provides “happy and friendly centres” with activities, services and experiences that create a sense of connection and belonging.

They also offer “life changing and saving” support services, from food banks and community cafes to volunteering placements and cost of living advice.

The next is Project 16:15, which JAM describes as a “small but mighty not-for-profit rough sleeper charity” with an army of unpaid volunteers who support the street community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is built on the foundation and belief that every member of the community, regardless of their situation and circumstance, has the right to feel valued.

JAM plans to team up with local businesses over the next three months, in a concept they have named ‘JAMathon’s 30 for 30’.

The final of the three is SENDS 4 Dad, a community group supporting fathers and male carers with children that have a special educational need or disability.

The group provides social opportunities to get together with people in similar circumstances, ensures members have access to social media avenues to discuss issues and successes, and organises events for fathers to bond with their children in a group scenario.

JAM plans to team up with local businesses over the next three months, in a concept they have named ‘JAMathon’s 30 for 30’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio are inviting 30 businesses to donate at least £30 in exchange for being spotlighted in a number of ways on one day each throughout June. More information on that will be revealed in due course.

For more information on how you can get involved, you can reach Julia Harris on 07887535112 or [email protected].