Insider view: Demonstrators reveal what is was like to be part of counter-protest in Northampton

One week has passed since shops were boarded up and the people of Northampton came together to hold a counter-protest against a threat of far-right violence, which has been seen across the country in the wake of the Southport tragedy.

Since then, three people have come forward to share their experiences of the protest in Northampton.

A man who was present, expressed that before it had started, it was “heartbreaking” to see businesses closing early due to fear of being broken into, especially after seeing the aftermath of what had happened previously in other areas.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “They’re staple parts to the community of the town…these riots are trying to turn the whole town sideways.

Brave counter protesters took to the streets in their hundreds (file picture).

“Being around England and seeing the riots in different areas…I would see people fighting each other and physically attacking each other which shouldn’t be the right way to go about things.”

When asking him to explain more about what he saw around England, he said: “Being there against the protesters made me and others subject to a lot of racial prejudice however, we didn’t let it change us trying to positively control these protests and riots.”

When asking him what it was like in Northampton on Wednesday, he added: “It’s nice seeing people finally come together as there are so many small divisions within society today which drive everyone apart more and more.”

Myrtle, a young woman who also took part in the protest, stated that she found it was “very peaceful” with people dancing to dub music, socialising, cheering and chanting for Palestine.

She said: “It felt very tense waiting for 8pm and you could see that some people were on edge…at the end, everyone felt relieved and there was a great community atmosphere”.

Another woman, Bri, who was present, added: “Not much happened other than people got together and stood as one…no violence happened, the opposite actually. People were listening to music and dancing together.”

Early last week, a threat of violence emerged, which led to Northamptonshire Police preparing the biggest public disorder operation for 20 years. Dozens of officers lined the streets, with riot vans, cameras and drones in order to keep an eye on the surrounding area in case the suspected riot occurred that evening.

At around 4pm, people and the police began to appear. Counter-protestors were armed with signs and flags to protest against the planned riot.

What was expected to be a violent evening turned into a peaceful protest, which passed without disorder and saw the community come together as one. Residents went on to express their gratitude for the police officers and pride in Northampton for standing up to the threat of violence.

Three arrests were made during the protest in Northampton. One man – 19-year-old Amjad Ali – has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to affray after a brawl, believed to be between two counter-protestor groups. A 34-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, while a 34-year-old woman has been released without charge.