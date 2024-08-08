There was a sombre atmosphere in Kettering Road on Wednesday (August 7), with anxiety and genuine terror felt among business owners and residents, due to a threat of violent disorder from far-right thugs - which has been seen across the country in the wake of the utterly tragic Southport incident where three young girls (Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice Aguiar) were killed.

Following advice from Northamptonshire Police, shops shut early in Northampton on Wednesday and some were even boarded up, in preparation for any potential violence and damage after masked thugs threatened to descend.

A statement from the police force ahead of the planned protest said: “We stand together with our communities who have been incredibly supportive of Northamptonshire Police over recent days and fully recognise this is a worrying time for those affected and hugely challenging for our officers.

“We hear your voices in the noise and we stand with you against hatred and division.”

In the wake of the threats of violence, many members of the public have taken time out of their day to thank police officers on social media.

Below is a round up of just a handful of hundreds of messages of thanks directed towards Northamptonshire Police.

“Thank you to all the officers who have stood protecting our communities.”

“Stay safe and thank you for all you’re trying to do. Hopefully things stay calm and people think about how this really will affect business and lives.”

“Praying for you. Thanks for your courage and bravery in keeping us safe.”

“Thank you for putting yourselves out there for our safety.”

“A massive thank you to the police officers in all the forces throughout the country. You do an amazing job, putting the public’s safety first. Stay safe in such a worrying time.”

“Thank you.. I sincerely hope you are not called upon to do so. Thank you for keeping us safe - you are appreciated.”

“Stay safe and get home to your families safely.”

“Thank you for protecting us all against these people! Such a waste of your valuable time! Keep safe.”

“Thank you for updates as and when things happen, know you have more priorities but appreciated. Hope you all stay safe.”

“Stay safe Northamptonshire police, you do a great job, and I amongst many are greatly appreciative of that.”

“Thank you Northamptonshire Police for the hard work tonight in keeping Northampton safe and people and properties. Be proud, great presence tonight respect and glad nobody or businesses got hurt or damaged.”

Many other social media users summarised the night as a win for “peace and love”. Others said they are “proud of Northampton” and that the town has “set an example for the rest of the country”.

Obviously, there is a long way to go nationally, but on the morning after the night before, Northampton can hold its head high in the way it said ‘not here, not today, not ever’ to racism and violence.

1 . - Hundreds have gathered in Kettering Road this evening from 7pm with a peaceful counter-protest Photo: Arrun Day Photo Sales

2 . . Police stand guard in Kettering Road Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . . Police blocked off nearby roads and thanked communities for their support Photo: National World Photo Sales