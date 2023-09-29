Here’s an update as to what we know about the discovery of RAAC across Northampton so far

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have continued to rise over a lightweight form of concrete called RAAC, formally known as Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete.

Since the start of September, reports have emerged about where the building material is present across Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the start of September, reports have emerged about where the building material is present across Northampton – including the above four buildings.

That story covered everything up until September 11, and this will provide an overview of what has happened between then and now.

RAAC was most commonly used in the construction of public buildings between the 1950s and 1970s. However, it is made in a way that makes it “much weaker” than traditional concrete, says the Standing Committee on Structural Safety.

The Department for Education has been providing guidance and funding to manage the potential risks of RAAC since 2018, but new cases have made them “less confident” that buildings containing the material should remain open without extra safety measures in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the initial news of the discovery of RAAC in public buildings, the Department for Education’s X account provided background on the matter and said: “In cases as recent as August, buildings containing the material have failed unexpectedly, requiring decisive action in order to keep staff and pupils safe.”

September 18 – Northampton Filmhouse reopened, following discovery of RAAC at Royal & Derngate

An update from the Royal & Derngate confirmed that with the support of local businesses, the entrance to the Filmhouse had been changed so individuals did not have to pass through the main theatre building.

A temporary in-person Box Office, located in John Franklin’s bar, reopened the following day (September 12) but access to the theatres remained prohibited.

September 20 – Update issued by Northampton International Academy, to assure the extent of the discovered RAAC is minimal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the top floor of the academy, including 18 classrooms, the sixth form area and staff room, was prohibited ahead of the new academic year – and this remains the same.

The announcement of the closure of the top floor was made on September 4, with concerns that RAAC could be in the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the discovery of RAAC, the school is pleased to remain open to all pupils, staff and visitors as only the top floor of the building is impacted. This will remain the case when remedial works are carried out.

A Department for Education RAAC project director has been assigned and discussions on a long-term solution have begun.

September 20 – Fairfields School confirmed to have RAAC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The primary school, in Trinity Avenue, made alternative arrangements on-site to ensure pupils can continue their education while the necessary work is carried out.

The issue affects changing rooms for a swimming pool, one classroom, and a storage area in a separate part of the site. All other areas have been checked and confirmed as safe to use.

September 20 – Moulton Primary School confirmed not to have RAAC and reopened to all pupils

The school, in Church Hill, had to close for two days on September 11 and 12 while investigations took place – after the discovery of a construction material in one of its buildings that was thought to be RAAC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Survey results confirmed that the material, while a form of aerated concrete, was not the same substance currently of concern to the government.

Work was carried out to bring the building back into safe use, which enabled the return of the 180 children who temporarily could not be accommodated.

September 25 – Royal & Derngate to remain closed into October as RAAC investigations continue