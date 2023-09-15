Here’s everything we know about the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete – RAAC – across Northampton so far
Concerns have continued to rise over a lightweight form of concrete called RAAC, formally known as Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete.
Over the past couple of weeks, reports have emerged about where the building material is present across Northampton – and here is everything we know about the discovery of RAAC across the town so far.
The material was most commonly used in the construction of public buildings between the 1950s and 1970s. However, it is made in a way that makes it “much weaker” than traditional concrete, says the Standing Committee on Structural Safety.
The Department for Education has been providing guidance and funding to manage the potential risks of RAAC since 2018, but new cases have made them “less confident” that buildings containing the material should remain open without extra safety measures in place.
The main concern for the government has been educational settings. As of August 30, 156 schools were confirmed to have RAAC – with 52 that had mitigations already in place and the rest were working to put them in place.
Following the initial news of the discovery of RAAC in buildings, the Department for Education’s X account provided background on the matter and said: “In cases as recent as August, buildings containing the material have failed unexpectedly, requiring decisive action in order to keep staff and pupils safe.”
September 4 – Northampton International Academy restricted part of its building for surveying, before it was confirmed to have RAAC in its roof
Northampton International Academy was the first school in the town to restrict part of its building, while precautionary survey work was carried out.
Access to the top floor of the academy, including 18 classrooms, the sixth form area and staff room, was prohibited ahead of the new academic year.
The announcement of the closure of the top floor was made on September 4, with concerns that RAAC could be in the roof.
It has since been confirmed that NIA’s roof does contain RAAC, as it was included in a list of the confirmed schools with the building material issued by the government.
The school is pleased to remain open to all pupils, staff and visitors as only the top floor of the building is impacted. This will remain the case when any remedial works are carried out – as stated in a comment issued by Martin Serráo, executive headteacher of NIA, on September 4.
September 4 – Royal & Derngate closed after the discovery of RAAC in its foyers, which saw all of September’s performances and events postponed
Later on – on the same day NIA restricted part of its school building (September 4) – it was confirmed that the Royal & Derngate would temporarily close after the discovery of RAAC in its foyers.
All performances and events during the month of September at the Derngate were postponed as access to the building was prohibited, and this was also the case for Northampton Filmhouse.
A statement published by the Royal & Derngate at the time read: “Due to the unfortunate discovery of RAA Concrete in our buildings, Royal & Derngate is temporarily closed.
“During this closure period, entry to the building is prohibited, and all performances and events during September at Royal & Derngate are being postponed.
“Northampton Filmhouse is now also temporarily closed.
“Box Office will contact ticket holders for all affected events in the coming days.
“We ask for your patience during this time, and we will be reopening as soon as we can.”
September 4 – West Northamptonshire Council issues statement, confirming council buildings have been being assessed for RAAC since July 12
On the evening of September 4, Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, issued a statement following the rising concerns of RAAC.
This was issued before it was confirmed NIA had RAAC in its roof.
Cllr Nunn said: “We have been assessing our buildings for the potential presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) since 12 July, as concerns about the material increased.
“Since the government’s announcement last week about the heightened dangers of this material in buildings, we have accelerated that process.
“Whilst liaising with the Department for Education (DfE), we have been made aware that Northampton International Academy could be impacted, and we will be supporting the school to ensure it does all it can to continue providing education in a safe and effective way.
“We have also become aware that Royal & Derngate is affected and, as the building’s landlord, we are investigating the extent of this. In the meantime, the theatre is not able to welcome audiences under the current guidance. We know this will be very disappointing for those who have tickets for upcoming shows.
“Public safety is our first concern, and we must take action where there is any risk to that. We will move as quickly as we can to determine the scale of work required to help get these buildings back into operation and we are asking for everyone’s patience while we carry out this vital work.”
September 5 – CEO of Royal & Derngate issues response to the unfortunate discovery of RAAC
The day after the announcement that the Royal & Derngate had to temporarily close, a statement was issued by Jo Gordon, chief executive of Northamptonshire Arts Management Trust and its venues.
Her statement read: “We are deeply saddened by this discovery and to have to close our doors at this time, particularly as September is usually an incredibly busy and important time for the theatre.
“We are keenly aware of the disappointment that this will cause to audiences, visiting companies and our staff alike, though we know they’ll understand that their safety is always our primary concern.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as possible and updating further as soon as we are able.”
A statement on the Royal & Derngate website reassured visitors that they were working urgently with landlords, West Northamptonshire Council, to investigate and plan remedial works.
September 11 – Second school in Northampton, Moulton Primary School, was confirmed to have RAAC in its roof
Moulton Primary School had to close to all pupils on Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12 for further tests due to the presence of RAAC.
Following survey work the week before the two days of closures, the roof of one of the school’s buildings was confirmed to contain RAAC and more information was needed before plans could be formulated to tackle it.
The building in question houses six classrooms, which means alternative arrangements will need to be made for around 180 children.
A statement from West Northamptonshire Council said they were unable to outline how long it would take to remedy the situation, but were liaising closely with the school to ensure it is done with as little disruption as possible.
The Department for Education was going to assign a case worker to help make interim plans.
September 11 – Northampton Filmhouse to reopen, following discovery of RAAC at Royal & Derngate
It was announced that the Northampton Filmhouse can reopen from Monday, September 18, as access to the space has been adapted.
An update from the Royal & Derngate confirmed that with the support of local businesses, the entrance to the Filmhouse has been changed – so individuals do not have to pass through the main theatre building.
Many of the Royal & Derngate team were also able to return to the administration block and back of house areas this week.
A temporary in-person Box Office, located in John Franklin’s bar, reopened from Tuesday, September 12.
The Derngate continues to work with surveyors on what will be required before reopening other spaces.