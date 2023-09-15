Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have continued to rise over a lightweight form of concrete called RAAC, formally known as Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete.

Over the past couple of weeks, reports have emerged about where the building material is present across Northampton – and here is everything we know about the discovery of RAAC across the town so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The material was most commonly used in the construction of public buildings between the 1950s and 1970s. However, it is made in a way that makes it “much weaker” than traditional concrete, says the Standing Committee on Structural Safety.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal & Derngate, Northampton International Academy and Moulton Primary School have all been impacted by the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete – RAAC.

The Department for Education has been providing guidance and funding to manage the potential risks of RAAC since 2018, but new cases have made them “less confident” that buildings containing the material should remain open without extra safety measures in place.

The main concern for the government has been educational settings. As of August 30, 156 schools were confirmed to have RAAC – with 52 that had mitigations already in place and the rest were working to put them in place.

Following the initial news of the discovery of RAAC in buildings, the Department for Education’s X account provided background on the matter and said: “In cases as recent as August, buildings containing the material have failed unexpectedly, requiring decisive action in order to keep staff and pupils safe.”

September 4 – Northampton International Academy restricted part of its building for surveying, before it was confirmed to have RAAC in its roof

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the top floor of the academy, including 18 classrooms, the sixth form area and staff room, was prohibited ahead of the new academic year.

The announcement of the closure of the top floor was made on September 4, with concerns that RAAC could be in the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is pleased to remain open to all pupils, staff and visitors as only the top floor of the building is impacted. This will remain the case when any remedial works are carried out – as stated in a comment issued by Martin Serráo, executive headteacher of NIA, on September 4.

September 4 – Royal & Derngate closed after the discovery of RAAC in its foyers, which saw all of September’s performances and events postponed

All performances and events during the month of September at the Derngate were postponed as access to the building was prohibited, and this was also the case for Northampton Filmhouse.

A statement published by the Royal & Derngate at the time read: “Due to the unfortunate discovery of RAA Concrete in our buildings, Royal & Derngate is temporarily closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During this closure period, entry to the building is prohibited, and all performances and events during September at Royal & Derngate are being postponed.

“Northampton Filmhouse is now also temporarily closed.

“Box Office will contact ticket holders for all affected events in the coming days.

“We ask for your patience during this time, and we will be reopening as soon as we can.”

September 4 – West Northamptonshire Council issues statement, confirming council buildings have been being assessed for RAAC since July 12

On the evening of September 4, Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, issued a statement following the rising concerns of RAAC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was issued before it was confirmed NIA had RAAC in its roof.

Cllr Nunn said: “We have been assessing our buildings for the potential presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) since 12 July, as concerns about the material increased.

“Since the government’s announcement last week about the heightened dangers of this material in buildings, we have accelerated that process.

“Whilst liaising with the Department for Education (DfE), we have been made aware that Northampton International Academy could be impacted, and we will be supporting the school to ensure it does all it can to continue providing education in a safe and effective way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also become aware that Royal & Derngate is affected and, as the building’s landlord, we are investigating the extent of this. In the meantime, the theatre is not able to welcome audiences under the current guidance. We know this will be very disappointing for those who have tickets for upcoming shows.

“Public safety is our first concern, and we must take action where there is any risk to that. We will move as quickly as we can to determine the scale of work required to help get these buildings back into operation and we are asking for everyone’s patience while we carry out this vital work.”

September 5 – CEO of Royal & Derngate issues response to the unfortunate discovery of RAAC

Her statement read: “We are deeply saddened by this discovery and to have to close our doors at this time, particularly as September is usually an incredibly busy and important time for the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keenly aware of the disappointment that this will cause to audiences, visiting companies and our staff alike, though we know they’ll understand that their safety is always our primary concern.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as possible and updating further as soon as we are able.”

A statement on the Royal & Derngate website reassured visitors that they were working urgently with landlords, West Northamptonshire Council, to investigate and plan remedial works.

September 11 – Second school in Northampton, Moulton Primary School, was confirmed to have RAAC in its roof

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following survey work the week before the two days of closures, the roof of one of the school’s buildings was confirmed to contain RAAC and more information was needed before plans could be formulated to tackle it.

The building in question houses six classrooms, which means alternative arrangements will need to be made for around 180 children.

A statement from West Northamptonshire Council said they were unable to outline how long it would take to remedy the situation, but were liaising closely with the school to ensure it is done with as little disruption as possible.

The Department for Education was going to assign a case worker to help make interim plans.

September 11 – Northampton Filmhouse to reopen, following discovery of RAAC at Royal & Derngate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced that the Northampton Filmhouse can reopen from Monday, September 18, as access to the space has been adapted.

An update from the Royal & Derngate confirmed that with the support of local businesses, the entrance to the Filmhouse has been changed – so individuals do not have to pass through the main theatre building.

Many of the Royal & Derngate team were also able to return to the administration block and back of house areas this week.

A temporary in-person Box Office, located in John Franklin’s bar, reopened from Tuesday, September 12.