Northampton's Royal & Derngate to remain closed into October as RAAC investigations continue

A Northampton theatre will remain closed into October after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Royal & Derngate announced on Monday (September 25) that performances up to October 8 will not go ahead as planned, while investigations continue.

This comes after theatre bosses confirmed on September 4 that the building would shut and all performances would be postponed due to the discovery of RAAC in the foyers.

On September 18, the Filmhouse was able to reopen as access to the space had been adapted, but entry to the theatres remained prohibited.

Now, bosses say the building investigations are in the “final phase” and they hope to announce a reopening schedule soon.

An update posted to the theatre’s website said: “We hope to be able to make further announcements very soon about our reopening schedule, as we complete the final phase of necessary building investigations.

"In the meantime we are sorry to say that performances up until October 8 are not able to go ahead as planned.

"We are contacting ticket bookers directly with regard to rescheduling performances and we thank customers for their continued patience and support.”

What we know about RAAC

The material is described as a “lightweight form of concrete” and was used in the construction of public buildings between the 1950s and 1970s. However, it is made in a way that makes it “much weaker” than traditional concrete, says the Standing Committee on Structural Safety.

As the government’s main concern is schools, the Department for Education has been providing guidance and funding to manage the potential risks of RAAC since 2018, but new cases have made them “less confident” that buildings containing the material should remain open without extra safety measures in place.

