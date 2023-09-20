Northamptonshire primary school to welcome all students back after material thought to be RAAC is not

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton primary school is now able to welcome all students back, after it was confirmed it does not have Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Moulton Primary School, in Church Hill, had to close for two days on September 11 and 12 while investigations took place – after the discovery of a construction material in one of its buildings was thought to be RAAC.

Survey results have now confirmed that the material, while a form of aerated concrete, was not the same substance currently of concern to the government.

Work has been carried out to bring the building back into safe use, which enabled the return of the 180 children who temporarily could not be accommodated.

Councillor Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: “We’re so grateful for everyone’s patience while we carried out further investigations, following our initial concerns.

“It’s extremely good news that children have been able to return to learning at a familiar setting, and with no further disruption on the horizon.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to Moulton School and Science College which stepped up to host children from year six, who were displaced by the work.

“We’re very pleased that the school has been found to be in a safe condition and that we won’t have to support the Department for Education in making any ongoing alternative arrangements at the school in the coming months.”

Lauren Jones, acting headteacher at Moulton Primary School, said: “It’s so good to have all of our children from years one and six back where they should be at the school.