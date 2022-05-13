Garden centre helps green-fingered volunteers at Northampton General Hospital

A garden centre in Northampton is supporting volunteers at Northampton General Hospital by donating gardening resources to brighten up their green spaces.

Dobbies, through its Helping Your Community Grow project, is helping NGH Volunteer Services (NGHVS) with advice, products and support to help their green space flourish.

NGHVS was successful in winning Dobbies' support to help create a green space within the hospital grounds for patients, NHS team members and volunteers.

Northampton General Hospital Volunteer Services has been successful in winning Dobbies' support to help create a green space within the hospital grounds for patients, NHS team members and volunteers to enjoy. Picture: Andrew Cawley

Dobbies is supporting the project with a donation to help create the garden, which will be used to grow plants and provide an environment for wellbeing sessions such as the hospital's Pets at Therapy session.

Emma Wimpress group head of volunteers services at Northampton General Hospital, was delighted with the win.

“We’re thrilled to have won Dobbies’ Helping Your Community Grow initiative and are looking forward to bringing our project to life. We’re really grateful for everyone’s support in getting us to this point and excited for what’s to come,” Emma said.

In addition to the Northampton winner, public voting is now open to crown the national Helping Your Community Grow winner.

Projects across the UK that have been successful so far in the process are now in with the chance of securing additional support.

There will be further opportunities for community groups looking to brighten up their local areas.

Community groups are invited to contact their local store for details of the community initiatives available on a case-by-case basis.