Funeral arrangements for a well-known Northampton homeless man have been confirmed after more than £6,000 has been raised by 301 Good Samaritans.

George Murray, who had been homeless for more than a decade, reportedly died on Wednesday, September 21 after going into critical care.

Since his death, tributes have poured in for George across social media and a memorial has been set up in a doorway where he used to sit in Abington Street.

George Murray speaking to the BBC back in 2020

A Just Giving fundraising page, set up by a collection of homelessness agencies who knew and worked with George, has so far raised, at the time of writing (October 11), £6,025 of its £5,000 target, which will go towards the funeral.

Stan Robertson, of homeless oragnisation Project 16:15, who has been organising George's funeral with other services, revealed the order of procession.

He said: "George will leave Mark Elliott Funeral Directors, where he has been resting in their care since the September 26.

"At approximately 10.30am on Sunday, November 6 George will be led by a piper up St. Giles Street, along Abington Street, passed his memorial and onto the Market Square.

"There will be an hour's service to celebrate his life, conducted by myself as street chaplain and containing a mix of poetry, music, shared memories, messages of condolence and reflections.

"We will also be holding a two minutes' silence and having a time for wreaths/flowers to be laid next to him. There will also be tributes paid by members of the street service and support teams.

"Just after midday George will be played out to Amazing Grace and taken to the Counties Crematorium at Milton Malsor for his committal service.

"Bounds taxis has kindly donated two cars for the family members to travel with him.

"On behalf of George's family, we welcome all those who wish to respectfully pay their respects and say farewell to come along and be part of his farewell journey to Northampton."

Stan added that there is no dress code and asked members of the public to bear in mind the celebration service is an outdoor event with no seating.