Pictures of memorial service that remembered well-known Northampton homeless man

A memorial service that remembered a well-known Northampton homeless man took place over the weekend.

Those who wanted to pay their respects to George Murray gathered at Market Square on Sunday (October 9).

Stan Robertson, of Northampton homeless organisation Project 16:15, conducted the service, which also remembered other individuals who have lost their lives on the streets.

Stan said: "It went really well. We had an emotional roll call of those we have lost from Anne Stevens, who is one of the longest serving street s

"It really touched on the need for society to see beyond the blanket of evert individual and recognise the value of the humanity beneath it."

A Facebook group called George Murray: In Rememberance has been set up by Stan, which is inviting people to share any official fundraisers, personal thoughts, tributes, memories and pictures.upport volunteers in Northampton.

George's funeral is being organised by multiple people and services with details to be announced soon.

Below are pictures taken during the memorial service in Northampton.

Memorial service George Murray - a well-known Northampton homeless man - was remembered at a service on Sunday (October 9) in Market Square. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

