Well-known Northampton homeless man to be remembered at service to take place this weekend

A well-known Northampton homeless man will be remembered at a service set to take place this weekend.

Respects will be paid to George Murray, who was well-known around the town, at a remembrance service at the Market Square on Sunday (October 9) at 3pm.

George, who had been homeless for more than a decade, reportedly died on Wednesday, September 21 after going into critical care.

George Murray

Stan Robertson, of Northampton homeless organisation Project 16:15, will be conducting the service and said that the event is “open to all”.

He said: "We will be remembering George, along with the many others who have lost their lives to the streets, at the homeless Sunday service at the market.

"George's loss has affected many, but every loss our streets have suffered has equally affected somebody.

"If George's passing is to change anything, it has to change how we in society view those we see on our streets. We have to begin to recognise the humanity behind every blanket.

Tributes and flowers have been left in a doorway in Abington Street where George used to sit

"The service is open to all that want to come along. It's been part of the church calendar for almost 25 years and for us it's a time to reflect on those we have lost, give thanks for those who work so hard to support our homeless communities and create awareness of the humanity behind every blanket."

Stan added that he hopes the outpouring for George will become “an outpouring of recognition of the equal value of all”.

A Facebook group called George Murray: In Rememberance has been set up by Stan, which is inviting people to share any official fundraisers, personal thoughts, tributes, memories and pictures.

George's funeral is being organised by multiple people and services with details to be announced soon.

One resident paying tribute to George said: “He never asked for a thing and was grateful for even a smile or a conversation. He touched a lot of hearts. Town won’t be the same without him."

During the Covid pandemic in 2020, the BBC covered a story about how George was helped off the streets and into accommodation by the former Northampton Borough Council.

