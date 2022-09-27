A fundraising page has been set up to help pay for a well-known Northampton homeless man's funeral and give him “the send off he deserves”.

George Murray, who was reportedly a rough sleeper in Northampton town centre for more than a decade, died on Wednesday (September 21) after going into critical care at Northampton General Hospital (NGH).

A Just Giving fundraising page, set up by a collection of homelessness agencies who knew and worked with George, has so far raised, at the time of writing (Monday, September 26), £4,424 out of a £5,000 target.

George Murray speaking to the BBC back in 2020. Photo: BBC.

A post on the Just Giving page reads: "As you are aware, Northampton is grieving the loss of George Murray, who passed peacefully in NGH.

"On behalf of all service providers, the street community and all that knew George we are fundraising in his memory. All proceeds will be for funeral costs.

"This is...a collective memorial fund. All funds will be accountable."

The page goes on to pay tribute to George, saying that he “touched the heart of Northampton”.

It reads: "George was a well-known and loved figure around Northampton.

"George didn't have an easy life but always had time to share conversation, a joke and a smile.

"Rough sleeping for well over a decade, he touched the heart of Northampton.

"Those that knew George and whose lives were impacted would like to fundraise in his memory to ensure he has the funeral and send off he deserves."

Since George's death, floods of tributes have poured in for him across Northampton community social media pages, including underneath the Chronicle and Echo's tribute story.