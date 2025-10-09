Developer submits plans to build next 400 homes on huge housing estate on edge of Northampton

Masterplan sketch for the Dallington Grange development, showing proposed housing, schools, parks and road connections across the north-western edge of Northampton.

Developer submits plans to build the next 400 homes on huge housing estate on edge of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new sets of plans have been submitted for the next stage of the Dallington Grange housing development on the north-western edge of Northampton.

The proposals, lodged by Persimmon Homes to West Northamptonshire Council in October, cover the next 418 new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One outlines 295 homes on land next to Harlestone Firs, forming part of Phase 2B, while the other details 123 homes on Phase 2C to the north of Kings Heath. Both phases include a mix of one- to five-bedroom homes.

The new phases form part of the large Dallington Grange project, which will eventually deliver up to 3,000 homes along with a new primary and secondary school, parks, shops and community facilities. About ten per cent (300) of the homes have been designated as affordable.

Both applications are awaiting a decision, with a target date set for January 5.

Persimmon have been contacted for comment.

First approved in 2019, Dallington Grange – which spans around 208 hectares – covers land between New Duston, Kingsthorpe and Lodge Farm Industrial Estate and is designed as a major extension to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layout of Phase 2B at Dallington Grange, showing how the 295 new homes will sit next to Harlestone Firs.

In March 2023, Persimmon Homes sought approval for the first parcel of Phase One for 329 homes to be built.

Part of the long-awaited North West Relief Road runs through the site, linking Harlestone Road to Welford Road to improve access across the north of the town. Despite being completed in August, WNC says there is ‘no update’ in regards to opening the NWRR. Work on the relief road led to the felling of around 1,800 trees in Harlestone Firs in 2022.

Construction of a new access road, which links the Dallington Grange development to Mill Lane, is currently being built across football pitches in Kings Heath. WNC said the new development, once complete, will include nine new public sports pitches, eight additional pitches within school grounds, and large areas of public open space for residents to enjoy.

Elsewhere on the Kings Heath estate, residents are also voicing concerns over roadworks which will see Conway Close, a quiet cul-de-sac in Kings Heath, become an access road to the 3,000-home development.