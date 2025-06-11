Quiet cul-de-sac in Northampton to become access route for 3,000-home estate — 'fuming' resident speaks out

A resident is ‘fuming’ over plans to build an access road at the end of his quiet Northampton cul-de-sac to 3,000-home housing development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Smith, who’s lived in Conway Close, a quiet cul-de-sac in King's Heath, for more than 30 years, says the changes will disrupt the quiet community and put pressure on already limited parking.

The works are part of a council-led housing phase at Harlestone Grange, which is being built on land between Harlestone Firs and King’s Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers Persimmon Homes and Barratt David Wilson are delivering the road on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), which owns the land.

The quiet cul-de-sac at the centre of a row over plans to serve a 3,000-home estate with a new access road.

Speaking to the Chronicle and Echo, Mr Smith said: “We just want to know why this cul-de-sac. I’ve been living there for 32 years. It’s one of those cul-de-sacs where everyone gets on... But as soon as that opens up, I can see all that changing. You're going to have to start locking your door and the community is going to be affected. We’re going to have a two-way road, cars coming through, less parking. It’s just not on.”

The former telephone poles and parking bays at the end of the cul-de-sac are set to be removed to make way for the new road. Andy says most houses have two cars and space is already tight.

The 57-year-old said: “They’re taking maybe 14 spaces and only giving about eight or 10 back. If I work away and come back late, where do I park? ‘On the new estate’ is what we’ve been told. That’s what we’re getting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he contacted a councillor about why Conway Close was chosen over other, larger locations nearby. He said: “She said it’s the only land the council owns. That’s not good enough.”

An aerial view of Conway Close (bottom left) and the surrounding land where up to 3,000 new homes are set to be built as part of the Harlestone Grange estate.

The lorry driver said there’s been little proper consultation and he feels ignored. He added: “It’s kind of been done to you instead of you being consulted about it. My opinion isn’t being given the weight it probably deserves.

“Once it opens up, you’ll get more litter, more anti-social behaviour. It changes things. It’s better to speak out now than say nothing.”

In response, a Persimmon Homes spokesman said: “Persimmon Homes and Barratt David Wilson are supporting WNC by delivering highway improvements on Conway Close to enable access to a future council-led housing phase at Harlestone Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can confirm that parking, traffic, and safety were fully considered as part of the approved planning process, which included several public consultation events.

“While we are not involved in building homes in this phase, we understand there may be local concerns about the highway works. To help minimise disruption for residents, a full Construction Environmental Management Plan will be in place throughout the works.”

Planning permission for the access route was approved in February 2021 following an Outline Application process carried out by Pegasus Planning on behalf of the development partners. This included several rounds of public consultation.

Persimmon says it won’t reduce the total number of formal parking spaces – ten existing bays will be removed and replaced in a new layout. Only up to 100 homes will be accessed via Conway Close, which developers say was judged to be appropriate during planning.

Persimmon’s role is limited to the road works. The homes will be delivered by the council, which owns the land.

WNC has been contacted for comment.