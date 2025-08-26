Councillor left 'astonished' after 'bulldozing' of children's football pitches in one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Northampton

A councillor has been left “astonished” after the “bulldozing” of children's football pitches in one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Northampton.

Councillor Sally Keeble, Labour group leader on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and councillor for Dallington Spencer, has criticised WNC over the construction of a new road in Kings Heath, saying it has destroyed two football pitches and failed to offer any benefits for residents.

She says the road, which links the new Harlestone/Dallington Grange development to Mill Lane, has made facilities for children and young people worse.

Planning permission was granted in 2019 for the road when the Conservatives were in control of the borough council. WNC says the wider Persimmon Homes development of 3,000 homes will include a “comprehensive range of community facilities”, including new public sports facilities and nine new pitches.

The Kings Heath football pitches partially fenced off for the new road, with the right-hand side affected by construction works.

Cllr Keeble believes the construction of the road has made things worse for the community.

“At the very least they could restore the nearby derelict astro-turf pitch, reinstate and provide fences around the pitches carved up by the road, and ensure there is access to the road and security for people on the estate. The council has said it wants to improve facilities for children and young people in areas like Kings Heath. This road makes things worse,” she said.

She also criticised the lack of consultation with residents, saying: “It is beyond astonishing that WNC hasn’t consulted with residents or sent out warnings about such major work. After all the delays they’ve managed to bulldoze through the football pitches at the speed of light to get this new by-pass built down one side of Kings Heath. Meanwhile the existing estate roads are among the worst maintained in town.”

Cllr Keeble added: “The new road has been built over a decade after plans were first submitted to the former Northampton Borough Council in December 2014. The last consultation with residents took place in May 2018.”

The derelict astro-turf pitch in Kings Heath, which councillors say should be restored as part of the road development works.

She added that there is no safe access to the new road for Kings Heath residents, and no crossing points, pavements or cycle routes.

WNC said planning permission for the road was granted in 2019 by the former Conservative-led Northampton Borough Council following extensive public consultation.

A spokesman for the council, which is now controlled by Reform, said: “While the construction of the new road has led to the loss of some space for the current sports pitches, the area is being carefully reconfigured to maximise its use. The wider Persimmon Homes development will deliver 3,000 new homes alongside a comprehensive range of community facilities, including nine new public sports pitches, eight additional pitches within school grounds, and large areas of public open space for residents to enjoy.

“As well as this, WNC is already actively pursuing additional investment opportunities in the area in partnership with community and voluntary organisations. Kings Heath is also included in the Sports England Place Expansion Project – an initiative designed to tackle inequalities in physical activity levels and prioritises the development of programmes and facilities that promote active wellbeing across the community.”

A “Children Not Allowed to Play on Site” sign now stands on the fenced-off Kings Heath pitches affected by the road works.

In 2023, Kings Heath and Spencer ward was ranked the number one poorest neighbourhood in the town based on average income, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Elsewhere on the Kings Heath estate, residents are also voicing concerns over council-led road works which will see Conway Close, a quiet cul-de-sac in Kings Heath, become an access road to the 3,000-home development.

Conway Close resident Andy Smith recently said: “We just want to know why this cul-de-sac. I’ve been living here for 32 years. As soon as that opens up, I can see all that changing. We’re going to have a two-way road, cars coming through, less parking. It’s just not on.”