A major 8,000-tree replanting project at precious Northampton woodland is set to start soon, according to the estate owners.

In November 2022, 1,800 trees at Harlestone Firs were felled to make way for the North West Relief Road (NWRR) and the Dallington Grange housing development, which will feature 3,000 homes upon completion.

Since then, the parties behind the project – West Northants Council (WNC) and Persimmon Homes, who are managing the NWRR, and Persimmon Homes and David Wilson Homes, who are developing the housing – have consistently stated that the 1,800 felled trees would be offset by planting 8,000 native trees and shrubs. The Althorp Estate, which owns the land adjacent to Harlestone Firs, also confirmed this commitment to replant the trees.

Despite work progressing for two years, Althorp, Persimmon, and David Wilson Homes were unclear about when the replanting process would begin.

Signage at Harlestone Firs announces the start of the long-awaited tree planting initiative, with 8,000 native trees set to be planted to offset the removal of 1,800 trees for the North West Relief Road and Dallington Grange development.

While the trees were felled quickly, the road now nears completion, and houses are being built, many have been left wondering when the promised replanting will start.

The Chronicle and Echo made multiple requests for comment in November 2024, but the Althorp Estate declined to provide an update, leaving uncertainty about when – or if – the replanting would ever take place.

The house builders involved also remained tight-lipped.

Now, however, the area in question at the Firs has been fenced off this month (February), and signage has gone up confirming that tree planting will begin in the next few weeks.

The sign by the Althorp Estate, dated February 12, reads: “It will be planted within the next few weeks. There will be a mixed species of 8,000 hardwood and softwood trees. This will create an extension of Harlestone Firs. The area will be open to the public once the trees are fully established. Thank you.”

The NWRR is scheduled to open this summer, while the Sandy Lane Relief Road is set to open in May.

Critics have argued that the NWRR will provide little actual relief, with many suggesting that a North Orbital Road would be far more effective in easing congestion.

Additionally, hundreds objected to the Dallington Grange proposed housing development, but their concerns largely fell on deaf ears.

More plans have now been submitted to build 100 homes on the doorstep of Harlestone Firs, next to York Way, which have already garnered more than 100 objections in just a few months.