Developer reveals damning reason why he is building so many flats in 'ghost town' Northampton

A property developer has explained why his company is looking to build so many flats in ‘ghost town’ Northampton.

AZ Investments, owned by a local businessman, has submitted its latest proposals to convert another one of its properties in the town centre into residential accommodation.

The firm wants to convert number 60 Bridge Street – where Brooklyn Social is, formerly Department of Meat, Liquor and Social Affairs – into six studio apartments across three floors, while retaining retail space on the ground floor.

The former Fat Cats in Bridge Street (left) is set to be converted into 43 flats; the former Sazerac in Castilian Street has been converted into 13 flats; and now plans have been submitted to convert parts of the Brooklyn Social, Bridge Street, building into six flats.

Planning papers say: "The proposed development, whilst primarily relating to the upper floor and rear ground floor of the property, will serve to breathe life back in to this varied and attractive building.”

There will be no parking provided on site, according to plans.

AZ Investments has also recently had planning approval from West Northants Council to convert the fire-ravaged Fat Cats Cafe and Bar in Bridge Street into 43 ‘affordable’ flats.

The former Angel Hotel building – encompassing Fat Cats Cafe Bar and Balloon Bar – has been a blight on Bridge Street since a huge fire in January 2012, which was accidentally started by a roofer's torch. The building, built in 1814-16, has been held up by eyesore scaffolding ever since.

AZ Investments has also recently finished converting the former Sazeracs nightclub, in Castillian Street, which closed down in July after 13 years in business, into 13 studio apartments, with rental prices at around the £1,000 per month mark.

Speaking to Chron and Echo, an AZ Investments spokesman said: “These flats [number 60 Bridge Street] are not going to happen for another three or four years at least. Brooklyn Social isn’t closing down.”

AZ Investments went on to explain why it is looking to convert its town centre properties into flats.

The spokesman said: "Everything we own in the town centre we are making residential.

"I’ve said to the council before, the town centre needs more residential, if there are people there then businesses can open and service them.

"At the moment, the town centre is a ghost town. Why would any business want to be in there?”

Elsewhere in the town, Zone Developments is currently building 200 student flats at the former Debenhams building in Drapery, which was demolished in October.