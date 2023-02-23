Here's how much it costs to live at a once popular Northampton nightclub and Chinese restaurant converted into 13 flats

A once popular Northampton nightclub and Chinese restaurant have finally been converted into 13 luxury flats – here’s how much they cost to rent per month.

Plans to convert the former Sazerac nightclub and Imperial Chinese restaurant have been on the cards since plans were first submitted in 2021 by the Sazerac owner, Sunny Kooner.

Over the last eight months the bar and restaurant have been converted into flats and are now up for rent.

An artist's impression of what the flats are set to look like once fully complete

The flats are up for rent with Winkworth estate agents, based in Wellingborough Road, with rental prices at around the £1,000 per month mark.

A Winkworth spokesman said: “Located in the heart of Northampton, off the quintessential St. Giles Street is this fantastic development of thirteen apartments, comprising of 10 one bedroom and three studio apartments. The apartments are within walking distance of local amenities, Northampton General Hospital, Derngate theatre and Northampton Museum. Northampton mainline train station is less than a mile walk away, providing access to London and Birmingham.“Viewings to commence in February 2023 with tenants able to move in in February 2023. To register your interest in advance of the open day at the start of February, please contact Winkworth on 01604 204455, or email [email protected]”

Click here to see inside the flats.

The building was recently up for sale for a whopping £2.2million in a bid to find a landlord.

The sales advert at the time read: “"These apartments would expect to achieve an annual income of over £147,000, based on achieving over £750 per calendar month for the studio apartments and £1,000 per calendar month for the one bedroom apartments.”

Sazeracs sadly closed down last summer. The bar said in a Facebook post on July 27: "It’s time to say goodbye…for now. We’ve had a great 13 years and want to thank everyone who has supported us over this time. Remember we still have our sister venues @oldhousenorthampton @brooklynsocialnn."

