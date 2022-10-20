The former Debenhams building in Northampton town centre has been DEMOLISHED to make way for hundreds of student flats.

The former high street giant department store in the Drapery has been brought to rubble and dust this week after being there for more than 140 years in the town.

What’s happening?

Debenhams went into administration in 2020 and was later bought by Boohoo in January 2021.

This saw the Northampton store close down in May 2021, standing vacant ever since.

However, a planning application was submitted to the council in February 2021 to bring the site back into use.

Developer Zone had its plans approved by West Northamptonshire Council to part demolish and convert the three-storey building into 201 student flats.

The block will include a central courtyard by demolishing part of the store as well as a retail unit, bicycle and bin storage, entertainment rooms, a lounge, a gym, a laundry room, study spaces and rooftop terraces.

Debenhams had been a fixture in the town centre since 1952 after taking over the Adnitt Brothers store and rebranding it in 1973, who had been a feature on the Drapery dating back to the late-1870s.

1. The demolition of Debenhams in Northampton town centre The high street giant had been a fixture in the Drapery since 1952 before closing down in May 2021. 201 student flats will be built in its place. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. The demolition of Debenhams in Northampton town centre The high street giant had been a fixture in the Drapery since 1952 before closing down in May 2021. 201 student flats will be built in its place. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. The demolition of Debenhams in Northampton town centre The high street giant had been a fixture in the Drapery since 1952 before closing down in May 2021. 201 student flats will be built in its place. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. The demolition of Debenhams in Northampton town centre The high street giant had been a fixture in the Drapery since 1952 before closing down in May 2021. 201 student flats will be built in its place. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales