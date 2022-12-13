Once popular night club in Northampton formerly run by celebrity DJ Charlie Sloth closes down for good - here's why

A once popular Northampton nightclub formerly run by celebrity DJ Charlie Sloth has closed down after going into voluntary liquidation.

Illuminati's nightclub in Bridge Street, next door to PMT Northampton, has permanently closed down.

According to Companies House, the club was first opened in February 2020 by Charlie Rouillon aka Charlie Sloth, and James Davey.

The former Illuminati's club in Bridge Street (left). Charlie Sloth (inset).

The 41-year-old former BBC 1Xtra DJ resigned as a director of the club in October 2020, with Mr Davey taking over the running of the company, according to Companies House.

Illuminated People Limited, the company which owned the club, went into voluntary liquidation in July of this year, with the business winding up in August, according to Companies House.

According to Companies House, when the company first wound up operations, it owed £21,000 to trade creditors, £34,000 to employees, £45,000 to banks/institutions and £2,000 in accountancy fees. Totalling just over £107,000.

The firm also owed £45,000 to Metro Bank, £6,000 to West Northants Council, £4,000 to AU Vodka Limited, £1,500 to HMRC, £8,000 to PPL PRS Ltd and more. Click here to read more.

This is what Sazerac is set to look like once the flats are completed

Illuminati's Facebook page has read this newspaper's request for comment but has not yet responded.

Charlie Sloth has also been contacted for comment but has not yet got back to this newspaper.

The club attracted famous faces including DJ Tom Zanetti, who played at the venue in December 2021.

In other news regarding nightclubs in Northampton, Sazerac in Castillian Street also closed down earlier this year.

Sazerac said in a Facebook post on July 27: "It’s time to say goodbye…for now.

"We’ve had a great 13 years and want to thank everyone who has supported us over this time.

"Remember we still have our sister venues @oldhousenorthampton @brooklynsocialnn."

The flats, according to applicant and Sazerac owner Sunny Kooner, will comprise of three one-bed studios, three one-bed flats and seven one-bed flats for two people.

Plans were approved by WNC in December 2021.